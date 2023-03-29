Native Foods Rolls Out Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Native Foods, the vegan, fast casual brand offering a plant-based menu of made-from-scratch dishes to 10 locations across the country, will launch a special menu item this April 2023. Starting April 1, 2023, the Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich will be available at all Native Foods locations until May 1, 2023.

The Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich features thinly sliced plant-based beefsteak, a housemade plant-based cheese sauce, sautéed peppers and onions, and plant-based mayo on a toasted baguette.

Available April 1 through April 30, this sandwich is the brand’s vegan take on the classic Philly Cheesesteak, a flavor profile plant-based diners don’t often get to enjoy.

The Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich comes with a side such as loaded baked potato salad or a premium side like their mac and cheese or their homemade soup (an additional $1.50). This sandwich is available throughout the whole month of April at all Native Foods locations.

Next month’s Chef’s Special will launch on May 1, 2023.