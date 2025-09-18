Fast Fresh Brands today announced the signing of two Multi-Unit Development Agreements (MUDAs) for its flagship concept, Nature’s Table. The agreements represent a total of 10 new units in Orlando and Tampa, further strengthening the brand’s presence in its home state of Florida.

“We’ve been impressed by the momentum behind Nature’s Table and the support from the Fast Fresh Brands team,” said Maati Mazri, the Tampa-area franchisee. “Signing this multi-unit agreement was an easy decision – we see a strong appetite for fresh, healthy dining options in Tampa, and we’re excited to bring that experience to more guests across these communities.”

The new development activity follows three consecutive months of same-store sales growth, momentum driven by Nature’s Table’s new Marketing Program. Designed to enhance customer engagement and drive traffic, the program features regular Limited Time Offers (LTOs) and ongoing menu innovation.

“This performance shows the power of investing in menu innovation and disciplined marketing,” said Cody Pepper, CEO of Fast Fresh Brands. “These two MUDAs demonstrate both the demand from consumers and the confidence from our existing franchisees. We’re positioning Nature’s Table for sustained growth across both traditional and non-traditional venues. We are so pleased that growth will begin with franchisees who are already a part of the Nature’s Table family.”

Fast Fresh Brands’ growth strategy is supported by DIA Equity Partners, whose team includes executives with leadership experience at brands such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Burger King, Sonic Drive-In, and Planet Fitness. This expertise, combined with a nearly 50-year foundation of Nature’s Table as a trusted Florida brand, positions the company for long-term, scalable expansion.