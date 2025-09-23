Following a successful limited-time run, NAYA has officially added Roasted Lemon Chicken as a permanent protein option to its menu across all locations.

Initially launched as a seasonal Salad Bowl special in collaboration with New York Shuk, a Brooklyn-based maker of handcrafted Middle Eastern pantry staples, the new offering quickly became one of the brand’s most requested items.

“Guest demand made this an easy decision,” said Hady Kfoury, Founder and CEO of NAYA. “The Roasted Lemon Chicken hit that sweet spot of being bold, fresh, and rooted in Lebanese tradition.”

A Flavor-Driven Fan Favorite

The limited-time Roasted Lemon Chicken Salad Bowl featured marinated chicken infused with New York Shuk’s Preserved Lemon Paste, roasted to perfection and served over seasonal greens with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta, tangy sumac onions, SIMPLi Kalamata olives, and yogurt cucumber sauce—topped with pomegranate tahini and a fresh lemon wedge.

During its promotional run, the dish gained rapid traction, especially among guests who typically order chicken-based proteins. Roasted Lemon Chicken quickly captured nearly 17% of all salad protein selections, placing it just behind the longstanding favorite, Chicken Kebab (18%). At its peak, it even outsold Chicken Kebab in salads. Over the past month, it has averaged 8.4% of all protein selections across Bowls, Rolls, and Salads combined, underscoring broad guest adoption and steady week-over-week growth.

Going Deep on Lebanese Cuisine

As the broader Mediterranean category continues to grow, NAYA distinguishes itself as a Middle Eastern brand, going even further to highlight the rich culinary traditions of Lebanon. This vibrant, herb-forward corner of the Mediterranean emphasizes balance, brightness, and freshness.

Signature dishes like Chicken Shawarma, Kafta Lamb Kebab, kibbe (fried beef dumplings), and fatayer (spinach and sumac pies) showcase this authenticity, along with imported ingredients such as za’atar, olive oil, and pickled vegetables sourced directly from Lebanon.