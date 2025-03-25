With spring holidays and celebrations just around the corner, NAYA is making entertaining easier than ever with its Middle Eastern catering options. Whether you’re hosting a large family Easter or Passover celebration, a graduation party, or an intimate gathering for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, a menu featuring NAYA’s best-selling appetizers is sure to impress.

For a limited time only, NAYA is offering the Ultimate Appetizer Bundle for just $99 (serves 6-8), which includes:

One dozen hot appetizers (Choose from Falafel, Sambousik, Rekakat, Beef Kibbe, Pumpkin Kibbe, or Fatayer)

One cold appetizer mezze tray served with pita chips or pita bread (Choose from Hummus, Spicy Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, Cucumber Yogurt, Labne, Tabboule, Cabbage Slaw, Grape Leaves)

One dozen pita pockets – available online only. (Choose from Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma, or Falafel)

NAYA’s full catering menu is available for any occasion, big or small. Choose from options like the popular Catering Bar, Individual Bowls, or build your perfect spread from the A La Carte menu featuring Protein, Salads, and Grains trays and hot or cold appetizers options. Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma, Falafel, Chicken Kebab, Kafta Lamb Kebab, and Cauliflower round out the protein selection.

“We offer catering services year-round, but we’re confident this bundle will be a go-to for those hosting spring celebrations,” says NAYA Founder, Hady Kfoury. “Our time-honored family recipes bring people together, and we take pride in serving them at special occasions that create lasting memories.”

NAYA’s signature sauces are available on the catering menu. Select from Spicy Red Pepper Sauce, Zesty Jalapeño Sauce, or Lemon Tahini Sauce.

Sweets like baklava and namoura, and individual beverages are available for purchase from the catering menu as well.

Orders can be placed conveniently through the NAYA website, www.eatnaya.com up to 24 hours in advance for delivery or pick-up.