NAYA continues its Manhattan expansion with the grand opening of its 26th NYC-area location at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, following a successful opening last month at Rockefeller Center.

To mark the occasion, NAYA will offer $5 Bowls and Rolls all day, in which guests can build their own orders with their choice of proteins, grains, and a variety of 17 toppings in generous portions, including falafel, chicken and beef shawarma, as well as appetizers, dips, and sweets.

Established in 2008 by Hady Kfoury, NAYA has become a beloved name in Lebanese dining, with this Hudson Yards opening marking its 34th location across NY, CT, NJ, PA, and MA. NAYA is known for its fresh, customizable meals and vibrant flavors.

Related Companies is involved in curating the mix of restaurants at Hudson Yards. This includes both upscale dining and fast casual options. NAYA will be in the same company as Sweetgreen, Los Tacos No. 1, Joe & The Juice, Eataly Caffe, and Shake Shack to name a few.

“We’ve been serving New Yorkers for 17 years, and it’s exciting to continue growing in a location like Hudson Yards,” said Hady Kfoury, Founder and CEO of NAYA. “Related is incredibly intentional in the way they curate their dining mix—and we’re proud to stand alongside national names like Sweetgreen and Shake Shack. This opening reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing fresh, high-quality Middle Eastern food to neighborhoods and communities across the city.”

“We are so excited to welcome NAYA into the Hudson Yards’ collection of eateries. NAYA’s long-standing reputation and popularity amongst New Yorkers made them an obvious choice as we continue to expand our food and beverage offerings within the neighborhood, said Esty Ottensoser, Vice President, Director of Leasing and Retail Specialist at Related Companies.”

When and Why:

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 – Grand Opening

Hours: 10 AM–9 PM ALL DAY IN-STORE SPECIAL: $5 Bowls and Rolls NAYA to donate $1 to Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, for every bowl & roll sold The first 100 guests will receive a FREE NAYA tote bag.



Where:

NAYA | 20 Hudson Yards, Level 4 | New York, NY 10001