NAYA Expanding to Fairfield County

In just a few short weeks, the Fairfield County dining scene will experience a culinary awakening as NAYA Middle Eastern Counter & Grill opens its doors on June 23rd in Darien, CT. Originating from the heart of New York City, NAYA has gained widespread acclaim for its delectable and irresistible Middle Eastern flavors. Renowned for drawing long lines during the bustling lunch hour in NYC, NAYA is now set to captivate the vibrant community of Darien, nestled within the lively Darien Commons at 146 Heights Road, Darien, CT 06820. With a commitment to delivering an unparalleled fast casual dining experience, perfected in the Big Apple, NAYA is poised to make an unforgettable impression on the discerning palates of Fairfield County.

The NAYA team will present a vibrant family-friendly Grand Opening weekend on June 23rd and 24th from 12 pm to 7 pm. A generous offer to the community will be a “Pay-What-You-Can” for NAYA's signature Rolls & Bowls, with all proceeds supporting the Darien Arts Center. Unique to its Darien location, NAYA will embrace the arts and will kick-off this initiative by featuring an art installation by Lebanese illustrator Louay Daoust. Through partnerships with local artists, pop-up art galleries, and ongoing support for the Darien Arts Center, NAYA is committed to fostering artistic experiences within the community.

Be part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 23rd at 12 pm, alongside special guest Top Chef Charbel Hayek, NAYA Owner Hady Kfoury, the Darien Chamber of Commerce and Darien Arts Center representatives. On both days, guests will be able to try their luck spinning the wheel for opportunities for the whole family to win exciting prizes and goodie bags–including items from NAYA’s exclusive retail partner, Za’atar Road, featuring authentic Lebanese products. Families won't want to miss the special limited-time offer of complimentary Kids Meals, available with the purchase of a regular Bowl or Roll, from Monday, June 26th and continuing throughout the first week of opening until Sunday, July 2nd (in-store only). Additionally, there will be an abundance of delectable food samples, exciting giveaways, and more, making this an event not to be missed.

Since its establishment in 2010, NAYA has won over food enthusiasts with its exquisite flavors, showcasing time-honored recipes passed down through generations. The Darien location marks the 17th addition to the NAYA family, a testament to its widespread popularity and commitment to using the freshest and highest quality ingredients.

NAYA invites guests to customize their culinary journey by choosing their base: a NAYA Roll, a bountiful Bowl, or a fresh Salad with sumac pomegranate vinaigrette. The centerpiece of the meal is their choice of protein, including Chicken Shawarma, Chicken Shish Taouk, Beef Shawarma, Kafta Lamb Kebab, Cauliflower, and Falafel. Guests can personalize their Roll, Bowl, or Salad with a variety of 17 different toppings, ranging from Hummus and Baba Ghannouj to Jalapeños and Spicy Green Sauce. Vegetarian options are plentiful, and extra portions of protein can be added to any dish. Indulge in a selection of special Appetizers, both hot and cold, and complete your meal with delightful desserts like Baklava and Nammoura. Kids Meals are also available to cater to young guests and will feature: one base, one protein, up to five toppings with a choice of milk or juice—this is one of the newest offerings being rolled out at select NAYA locations this month.

NAYA specializes in catering for private parties, celebrations, and business lunches. Whether hosting a small gathering or a large event, NAYA offers a diverse catering menu that can accommodate groups of various sizes. Choose from options like Bowls For All, Tasting Room selections, or Classic Rolls for a quick group lunch. The catering menu also allows customization with trays of "Just Proteins," Bases or Salads, and hot or cold Appetizers. Orders can be placed conveniently through the NAYA website for delivery or pick-up.

Discover the captivating Za'atar Road, NAYA's retail space that showcases handmade goods crafted in the Eastern Mediterranean. Founded in 2021 by Maya Hachem, a Lebanese native, Za’atar Road provides an avenue to support artisans and their families in Lebanon by offering a premium market for their goods. Explore a thoughtfully curated collection of artisanal foods, including spices, jams, oils, vinegars, as well as health and beauty products, and unique home goods. As NAYA’s exclusive retail partner, 100% of the sales goes back to Za’atar to support their mission to give sustainable incomes to skilled makers in the Levant.

Stay connected with NAYA on Instagram or sign up for the newsletter to receive the latest updates on the Darien opening, Grand Opening events, special offers, and tantalizing imagery showcasing our fabulous food. Download the NAYA App for exclusive rewards and be among the first to place your order as soon as we open our doors.