NAYA, a Middle Eastern-inspired fast-casual restaurant, is excited to introduce a curated collection of pantry items at select NAYA locations, just in time for holiday gifting. More than just a line of ingredients, these products reflect the rich culinary traditions and personal craftsmanship of Lebanese farmers, artisans, and makers. With this offering, NAYA invites customers to bring the bold, vibrant flavors from its kitchens into their own, while also celebrating the culture that inspires every dish.

The new pantry items include:

NAYA Pomegranate Molasses – A tangy and slightly sweet syrup perfect for dressings, marinades, and glazes, made in partnership with Saifan, a family-owned producer rooted in Lebanon’s rich agricultural tradition. (Retail price: $10.00)

– A tangy and slightly sweet syrup perfect for dressings, marinades, and glazes, made in partnership with Saifan, a family-owned producer rooted in Lebanon’s rich agricultural tradition. (Retail price: $10.00) NAYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil – A high-quality, cold-pressed oil sourced from Khoura, Lebanon and produced by Saifan, known for generations of olive oil craftsmanship in Lebanon. (Retail price: $10.00)

– A high-quality, cold-pressed oil sourced from Khoura, Lebanon and produced by Saifan, known for generations of olive oil craftsmanship in Lebanon. (Retail price: $10.00) NAYA Za’atar Mix (Seed & Spice Blend) – A traditional Middle Eastern seasoning blend featuring thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac, crafted by Second House, specialists in authentic Levantine flavors. (Retail price: $6.00)

– A traditional Middle Eastern seasoning blend featuring thyme, sesame seeds, and sumac, crafted by Second House, specialists in authentic Levantine flavors. (Retail price: $6.00) NAYA Spicy Red Pepper Seasoning – A bold, fiery spice mix to elevate any dish with a kick of heat, blended by Second House using time-honored Lebanese spice profiles.(Retail price: $6.00)

– A bold, fiery spice mix to elevate any dish with a kick of heat, blended by Second House using time-honored Lebanese spice profiles.(Retail price: $6.00) NAYA Mixed Nuts – A savory snack mix inspired by traditional Levantine street flavors, sourced from Castania, Lebanon’s iconic nut roaster and household staple. (Retail Price: $6.00)

Available exclusively at select NAYA stores, this initial retail offering is part of the brand’s continued commitment to expanding the NAYA experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to Middle Eastern cuisine, these new items make it easier than ever

These products carry with them the stories of Lebanon — a country whose culture is steeped in hospitality, resilience, and flavor. From the sun-drenched olive groves of the south to the spice markets of Beirut, each item reflects the culinary heritage of a region where food is a language of connection, celebration, and memory. With every jar, blend, or bottle, NAYA invites customers to take home not just a taste, but a tradition.

“These pantry essentials represent the heart of what we do at NAYA,” said Founder/CEO Hady Kfoury. “By offering our guests these products, we’re giving them the opportunity to bring a taste of our kitchen into their own homes.”