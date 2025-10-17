As the weather cools and the comfort-food season begins, NAYA is introducing a new addition to its menu: the Braised Beef Bowl with Pita Crunch. Launching October 21 across all NAYA locations, the limited-time offering brings the warmth and depth of Lebanese home cooking to guests nationwide — just as the brand approaches a major milestone of 40 locations across five states by year’s end.

Developed by NAYA’s culinary team, the Braised Beef Bowl celebrates the flavors and traditions of a Lebanese fall — cool evenings, golden landscapes, and family-style meals shared with loved ones. Slow-cooked beef shoulder, seasoned with tomato and warming Middle Eastern spices, is paired with red pepper hummus, a hearty brown rice and lentil base, vibrant greens, cabbage slaw, tomatoes, and crunchy pita chips. The result is a dish that’s both nourishing and comforting, reflecting NAYA’s balance of authentic heritage and modern convenience.

“We wanted to capture the heart of a Lebanese fall meal — slow-cooked, spiced, and shared,” said Hady Kfoury, Founder & CEO of NAYA, “Our Braised Beef Bowl honors that tradition while giving guests the flexibility and freshness they expect from NAYA. It’s hearty and full of flavor — a perfect match for the season.”

The new bowl arrives amid a landmark year for NAYA, which continues to expand across key metropolitan markets. Following new openings in Greater New York City including Hudson Yards, Rockefeller Center, DUMBO, and Long Island City, the brand is on pace to close out 2025 with 40 total locations spanning New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. This steady, deliberate growth underscores NAYA’s commitment to bringing Lebanese hospitality and flavor to more communities while maintaining its signature guest experience.

“This year has been transformative for NAYA,” added Kfoury. “We’re proud to be growing quickly but thoughtfully — expanding our footprint while staying true to our roots. Every dish we introduce reflects the same intention: comfort, flavor, and a sense of connection.”

The Braised Beef Bowl with Pita Crunch ($14.99) will be available in-store, via the NAYA App, and through third-party delivery partners beginning Tuesday, October 21, and will remain on the menu through early 2026. Guests can also enjoy the new Red Pepper Hummus— featured in the bowl and available in 8-oz Grab-and-Go containers — as a standalone seasonal offering.

As fall gatherings, office celebrations, and family events pick up, NAYA’s catering program continues to grow as well, offering the same fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and warm hospitality for groups of any size.