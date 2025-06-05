NAYA, a Middle Eastern-inspired fast-casual restaurant, launches today a Limited Time Offer (LTO): Roasted Lemon Chicken Salad. Available at all locations beginning June 3rd and running through September, this seasonal menu offering brings together fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and an exclusive collaboration with New York Shu, a Brooklyn-based maker of handcrafted Middle Eastern pantry staples.

This LTO also marks the introduction of three brand-new ingredients to NAYA’s menu:

Roasted Lemon Chicken – marinated in spices and New York Shuk’s Preserved Lemon Paste, a bold, tangy condiment made from whole fermented lemons and traditionally used in Middle Eastern and North African cooking

– marinated in spices and New York Shuk’s Preserved Lemon Paste, a bold, tangy condiment made from whole fermented lemons and traditionally used in Middle Eastern and North African cooking Arcadian Seasonal Greens – a fresh, colorful blend of lettuces (including Green Leaf, Red Leaf, Tangos, Lollo Rosa, Batavia, and Oak Leaf)

– a fresh, colorful blend of lettuces (including Green Leaf, Red Leaf, Tangos, Lollo Rosa, Batavia, and Oak Leaf) Pomegranate Tahini – a bright, tangy, and velvety new sauce

With this LTO, guests can enjoy the Roasted Lemon Chicken Salad as a curated bowl or incorporate the new Roasted Lemon Chicken, Arcadian Seasonal Greens, and Pomegranate Tahini into their custom Build Your Own experience.

“We’re proud to collaborate with New York Shuk,” said Hady Khoury, founder of NAYA. “Their products, inspired by family recipes and a commitment to preserving Middle Eastern culinary heritage, beautifully align with our mission. The Preserved Lemon Paste adds an authentic depth and brightness to our roasted chicken that truly sets this dish apart.”

The Roasted Lemon Chicken Salad Bowl features tender chicken marinated in spices and New York Shuk Preserved Lemon Sauce, roasted to perfection and served over seasonal mixed greens with fresh diced tomatoes and diced cucumbers; yogurt cucumber sauce; crumbled feta, SIMPLi Kalamata olives, and tangy sumac onions. It’s served with pomegranate tahini on the side (2oz cup) and a lemon wedge for a bright, flavorful finish perfect for the warmer months.

“Seeing our Preserved Lemon Paste featured in a dish crafted with care at NAYA feels like a real celebration of our culinary heritage,” said Ron Arazi, co-founder of New York Shuk. “It’s exciting to see these bold, traditional flavors reaching a wider audience in such a fresh, vibrant way.”

The LTO officially launches on June 3 and will remain available through September, following a successful two-week test in select locations. To celebrate, NAYA will host a special launch-day giveaway, with details announced on the brand’s social media channels.