NAYA Opens 16th NYC Location

NAYA Middle Eastern Counter & Grill, the beloved Middle Eastern fast casual eatery, announced the grand opening of its 16th New York City location at 285 Madison in New York City (Madison between 40th & 41st Streets).The doors opened to the public on Wednesday, September 13.

Originating from the heart of New York City with its first location in 2008, NAYA has gained widespread acclaim for its delectable and irresistible Middle Eastern flavors. Renowned for drawing long lines that wrap around city blocks during the bustling lunch hour in NYC, it offers fully customizable yet simple entrees in a contemporary counter-service setting.

NAYA invites guests to customize their culinary journey by choosing their base: a NAYA Roll, a bountiful Bowl, or a fresh Salad with sumac pomegranate vinaigrette. The centerpiece of the meal is their choice of protein, including Chicken Shawarma, Chicken Shish Taouk, Beef Shawarma, Kafta Lamb Kebab, Cauliflower, and Falafel. Guests can personalize their Roll, Bowl, or Salad with a variety of 17 different toppings, ranging from favorites such as Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, Toum, Yoghurt - Cucumber, and Pickled Turnips. Vegetarian options are plentiful, and extra portions of protein can be added to any dish. Indulge in a selection of special Appetizers, both hot and cold, such as Kibbe, fried beef dumplings stuffed with minced beef and pine nuts; Rekakat, a blend of three Mediterranean cheeses; Tabboule and Grape Leaves.

As part of the opening celebrations, NAYA has planned an exciting lineup of activities for its customers:

Opening Day - September 13th:

50% Off on Bowls and Rolls All Day: Enjoy half-price deals on your favorite NAYA bowls and rolls throughout the day.

First 50 Customers Get Their Bowls and Rolls for Free: Be one of the lucky first 50 customers and savor your NAYA meal for free.

Spin the Wheel: Spin and win a NAYA prize! Prizes include merchandise, discount cards, complimentary meals, and more.

Post-Opening Offer - September 14th to September 22nd:

20% Off Through the NAYA App: Claim a generous 20% discount on bowls and rolls when you order through the NAYA app (in-store/pickup only).

In addition to the opening day festivities, NAYA is encouraging customers to download the NAYA app. New app downloads will receive a $5 welcome credit, making it even more enticing to enjoy the delicious Middle Eastern cuisine NAYA is known for.

NAYA is proud to serve neighboring businesses with its catering services. Whether it's an office meeting, special event, or casual gathering, NAYA's catering menu offers a delectable selection of dishes that will delight any crowd.

This 16th location in the heart of New York City adds to NAYA's ever-growing presence in the Tri-state area. NAYA will continue its expansion with additional openings this year near Bryant Park and another in the Upper West Side, as well as two locations slated to open in New Jersey.