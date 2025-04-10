After a year of remarkable growth in 2024, highlighted by the opening of 10 new locations and an exciting debut in Boston, NAYA is on track to opening 16 new locations this year—its largest expansion to date—across New York City, Boston, Long Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey by year’s end. With a remarkable year-over-year growth of over 50 percent, NAYA currently has 31 locations and counting, and is well on its way to reach its goal of 200 units by 2030.

“At NAYA, we are committed to thoughtful and strategic growth, ensuring that each new location is not just a number, but an opportunity to connect with our communities, deliver exceptional experiences, and stay true to the quality, Middle Eastern cuisine that has made us who we are,” says NAYA Founder, Hady Kfoury, who credits the fast-casual eatery’s menu—based on time-honored family recipes and in-house preparations—with what distinguishes it in the sector.

NAYA’s first-quarter openings included Arsenal Yards in Watertown, MA, and West 51st Street in New York City. Upcoming locations, including Rockefeller Center, 500 Boylston Street in Boston, 95 Jay Street in Dumbo (Brooklyn), and 26-04 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, will expand the brand’s presence in both established and new markets.

NAYA’s growth revolves around strategic site selection in densely populated urban and suburban areas with a preference for ‘live, work, play’ environments and co-tenancies with complementary brands. Boston was identified as a key new market due to its proximity and accessibility to NYC, where the brand recognition is strong, in addition to a strong education, finance and healthcare base.

Kfoury continues, “We are carefully analyzing each new area to ensure our approach is data-driven and targeted, always maintaining the operational excellence and fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold flavors that define NAYA.”