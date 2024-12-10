NAYA is thrilled to bring its signature fast-casual Middle Eastern cuisine to Boston with the grand opening of its first location in the city. Established in 2008, NAYA has become a beloved name in Middle Eastern dining, with this Boston opening marking its 29th location across NY, CT, NJ, and PA. Known for its fresh, customizable meals and vibrant flavors, this milestone marks the start of an exciting expansion, with three more Boston-area locations planned for early 2025.

To celebrate, NAYA invites the community to enjoy $1 Bowls and Rolls on opening day, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Rosie’s Place, a local charity dedicated to supporting women in need.

Holiday Promotion:

Following the opening, NAYA will offer Bowls and Rolls for $5 each through December 31st.

Menu Highlights:

Fully customizable bowls, salads, and rolls. Guests can craft their own orders with a variety of proteins, grains, and a variety of 17 toppings in generous portions, including falafel, chicken and beef shawarma, as well as appetizers, dips, and sweets.

When:

Wednesday, December 11th, 2024

Ribbon Cutting / doors open: 10:30 AM

Festivities: 11 AM–7 PM

Where:

NAYA

95 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02110