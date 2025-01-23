NAYA is bringing its signature fast-casual Middle Eastern cuisine to Boston with the grand opening of its second location in the Boston vicinity! Established in 2008, NAYA has become a beloved name in Middle Eastern dining, with this Boston opening marking its 30th location across NY, CT, NJ, and PA. Known for its fresh, customizable meals and vibrant flavors, NAYA has more Boston-area locations planned for early 2025.

Grand Opening Promotions:

NAYA invites the community to enjoy $1 Bowls and Rolls with 100% of proceeds benefiting Watertown Community Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to advance and support positive change for the people who live and work in Watertown. On Saturday, Feb. 1, Kids Eat Free All Day*

* Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. Free items are limited to bowls and rolls. Limit one free bowl or roll per child. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Menu Highlights:

Fully customizable bowls, salads, and rolls. Guests can craft their own orders with a variety of proteins, grains, and a variety of 17 toppings in generous portions, including falafel, chicken and beef shawarma, as well as appetizers, dips, and sweets.

When:

Friday 1/31, 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM

10:30 AM: Ribbon cutting by NAYA Founder, Hady Kfoury, who will be onsite and available for interviews. Representatives from Charles River Regional Chamber and the Watertown Community Foundation will be in attendance.

11:00 AM: Doors open

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Lively music spun by DJ WhySham Prize Wheel giveaways Complimentary Refreshments & Lebanese coffee



Saturday 2/1, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM More Prize Wheel giveaways Caricature Drawings Face Painting *12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Complimentary Refreshments & Lebanese coffee



Sunday 2/2 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Special Olympics Massachusetts Polar Plunge. NAYA will participate in this fun community event held at Arsenal Yards’ Bond Square to support the Special Olympics! Cozy up by the fire pits and grab some hot cocoa to cheer on the brave plungers who are taking a quick dip in the Special Olympics Dunk Tank, including NAYA Team Member Stephanie Yuvienco and Paul Rittenberg. There will be games, music, a special Igloo experience and more! Stop into NAYA afterwards for a delicious lunch!

Where:

NAYA, Arsenal Yards, 41 Bond St, Watertown, MA 02472