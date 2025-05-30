NAYA continues its New England expansion with the grand opening of its third Boston-area location at 500 Boylston Street, following successful openings at 95 Summer Street in December 2024 and Arsenal Yards in Watertown in January 2025.

To mark the occasion, NAYA will offer $1 Bowls and Rolls all day, in which guests can build their own orders with their choice of proteins, grains, and a variety of 17 toppings in generous portions, including falafel, chicken and beef shawarma, as well as appetizers, dips, and sweets.



100% of proceeds from the opening day promotion will benefit the Gibran National Committee (GNC)-which honors the iconic Lebanese-American poet and author of The Prophet. This partnership holds special meaning in Boston, as the new location is just steps from Copley Square—home to the Kahlil Gibran Memorial. Gibran’s legacy of bringing Eastern philosophy to the West mirrors NAYA’s mission of sharing Middle Eastern culture through cuisine. Guests can also shop limited-edition Kahlil Gibran mugs and bookmarks featuring some of his most well-known quotes. 20% of merchandise proceeds will support the GNC.

In celebration of their partnership with poet and author Kahlil Gibran, families are encouraged to join for a complimentary custom typewriter poetry experience with Ars Poetica’s Iman Khondker. Tell her anything and she’ll write you a poem to keep as a gift. Poems will be available on a first come, first served basis from 3 – 7PM.

Established in 2008, NAYA has become a beloved name in Middle Eastern dining, with this Boston opening marking its 32nd location across NY, CT, NJ, PA, and MA. NAYA is known for its fresh, customizable meals and vibrant flavors.