NBA All-Star Devin Booker Joins Sweetgreen as Ambassador

Today, sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announces Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker as their latest partner in inspiring a healthier future. Together, sweetgreen, Booker, and Osaka are changing the ​​way brands and athletes speak to future generations about the importance of what they eat.

“We introduced a powerful shift in the food industry with Naomi last year and we brainstormed together about who else to bring on this journey. We wanted an athlete that spoke to the importance of healthy living and Devin was a natural fit," says Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru.

To launch, sweetgreen introduces “Create Your Own,” a new campaign that highlights the most ordered item on their menu: the custom bowl. Over 65% of digital orders are customized with at least one modification, and with over 40 fresh ingredients, there are millions of unique combinations that ensure customers can order what they want without sacrificing dietary preference or taste. Sweetgreen’s digital experience is designed to make it easy to create your own.

“As an athlete, I’m always aware of what I’m putting into my body,” says Booker. “I know what ingredients make me feel my best, so when I order my go-to bowl at sweetgreen, I am confident that every ingredient is going to help fuel my day, on and off the court.”

Booker joins Osaka, who partnered with sweetgreen last year as their first national athlete ambassador. “I started working with sweetgreen because I connected with their mission and was already a regular customer,” says the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, philanthropist, and advocate. “Joining forces with a brand that is creating a positive change in the world is really important to me. Tapping Devin and bringing him into the mix makes it even better.”

Osaka and Booker worked with sweetgreen’s culinary team to perfect their go-to custom orders, which will debut nationwide on Monday, May 2nd through Sunday, June 5th. Their bowls will be available to purchase in all sweetgreen locations and through the brand’s website and exclusively on the sweetgreen app for delivery and pick-up.

For the national campaign sweetgreen partnered with @Owen.han, a notable TikTok creator, to direct the films and is complete with a series of experiences built for social, YouTube, OOH, OTT, Mobile, Audio, Search and Direct Partners.