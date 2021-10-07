NBA Champions Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem Launch Burger and Wing Brands

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem announced their partnership under joint venture, Forty-Three, with veteran business entrepreneur and franchise authority, Hossein Kasmai, to launch D. Wade Burgers and UD Wings. The two unique brands will be available through Kasmai’s ghost kitchen enterprise, Combo Kitchen, allowing existing restaurant owners to add either of the turn-key virtual concepts to their kitchen for delivery and takeout.

“To deliver a streamlined concept that adds immediate incremental revenue; doesn’t require additional overhead costs; and provides distinct consumer-facing branding is a win for any operator,” says Kasmai, founder and CEO of Combo Kitchen and Franchise Creator. “Putting all of that together and adding their choice of star-power - Dwyane Wade or Udonis Haslem - is more than a win, it’s an operator’s dream come true.”

D. Wade Burgers will launch with a collection of five hand-crafted hamburgers originating from Wade’s kitchen. Each burger was created, tasted, and perfected in collaboration with Wade’s longtime friend and personal chef, Richard Ingraham. The burgers pay homage to Wade’s hometown cities (Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles), as well as a Classic and Impossible option.

All beef burgers are created using fresh (never frozen), doubled up 4-ounce certified angus beef patties (eight ounces per burger), quintessential vegetables toppings, tangy sauces, and optional cheese.

“Burgers make me happy! I’m excited to partner with Chef Richard Ingraham to create these first five, tasting endless flavor profiles in search of the perfect combinations,” says Wade regarding the launch of D. Wade Burgers. “We are looking forward to venturing into the vast potential of the ghost kitchen industry.”

UD Wings turns up the heat with endless combinations of wings created by three-time NBA Champion and Miami Heat Captain, Udonis Haslem. Driven by consumer demand, the menu is completely customizable starting with a choice of all-white meat crispy tenders, boneless tenders or winglets done UD’s way. This is followed by a selection of 11 sauces, and a choice of two rubs and four dips.

Wings can be paired with French fries (Cajun seasoned or regular) or fresh veggie sticks.

“Wings are something I really enjoy. If 19 years in the NBA has taught me anything, it’s about the importance of consistency and focus,” says Haslem about the driving inspiration behind the UD Wings concept. “The menu is a representation of both those lessons. The hyper-focus on wings makes it easy to deliver a consistent product, while still giving customers variety so they don’t tire from the same flavors.”

To ensure consistency of product, ease of procurement and scalability, Kasmai has tapped food service distributor, Sysco for both D. Wade Burgers and UD Wings’ ingredients, utilizing Kraft/Heinz to offer premium taste and flavor for all sauce needs.