NCR Corporation Named World's Largest POS Software Vendor

NCR Corporation is the world’s largest point of sale (POS) software vendor globally according to the Global POS Software 2021 Report, conducted by RBR, a research and consultancy group.

NCR also has the largest share of POS software installations in restaurants globally, accounting for 25% of software installations, four points greater than the nearest competitor.

“NCR is the restaurant software provider of choice, and the only one with the global reach and scale to provide everything restaurants need to run their operations from end to end,” says Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “Restaurants of all sizes choose NCR because our solutions simplify operations, optimize the guest experience and enable growth.”

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurant sites, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR Aloha provides everything enterprise and SMB restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.

The Global POS Software 2021 Report provides deep market insights built on a rigorous analysis of 2,150 projects, by more than 100 vendors and comprising 8.5 million POS installations. The study report includes commentary and insights into the grocery, general merchandise and hospitality segments, at individual country level.