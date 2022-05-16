NCR Corporation Unveils New Cloud-Based Technology

NCR Corporation, a leading enterprise technology provider, had the vision to develop cloud solutions 10 years ago. Now, it is disrupting its own restaurant technology with NCR Aloha Cloud, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) solution that provides capabilities robust enough to come to market under the industry-leading Aloha brand.

Aloha Cloud delivers a refreshed user interface (UI), the smallest handheld device on the market and seamless payment processing with next-day funding of deposits, giving operators more time to focus on running their restaurant, not their technology.

“Restaurants need technology that works seamlessly, is always on and efficient in every way,” says Dirk Izzo, president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. “The NCR Aloha brand delivers that and we’re excited to demonstrate innovation across our restaurant technology portfolio – including Aloha Cloud – at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.”

Aloha Cloud is easy to use, delivering the same order-taking and payment experience for staff across fixed terminals and handhelds, allowing restaurants to be up and running in less than a week with access to 24/7 support. Restaurants can also manage third-party delivery marketplaces directly from the Aloha Cloud POS, rather than a cluttered counter full of tablets.

“NCR innovated around the cloud when we launched NCR Silver Pro Restaurant. Now, with Aloha Cloud, we’ve created a better solution with incredible functionality,” says Izzo. “We developed and tested Aloha Cloud to be the strategic hub for all restaurant operations, from ordering to kitchen displays to marketing and loyalty, creating great guest experiences and enabling growth.”

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurant sites, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR Aloha provides everything enterprise and SMB restaurants need to run their business, boost efficiency and increase growth.