NCR Takes Major Step Toward Separating into Two Businesses

NCR Corporation, a leading enterprise technology provider, announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form 10 filed by NCR Atleos. The Form 10 relates to NCR’s previously announced plan to split into two independent, publicly traded companies. NCR expects its separation into NCR Atleos and NCR Voyix to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. NCR’s board of directors first approved the plan to separate on September 15, 2022.

“NCR is well positioned to successfully separate into two market-leading companies, each with opportunities for long-term growth,” says Michael D. Hayford, NCR CEO. “Q2 was one of the strongest quarters in our history and NCR Atleos and NCR Voyix are ready to build on this momentum, create value for shareholders and make each a top destination for talent globally.”

NCR also announced designated members of the executive leadership teams for NCR Atleos, which will focus on banking services and ATMs, and NCR Voyix, which will focus on digital commerce.

NCR Atleos

The team for NCR Atleos, to be led by Tim Oliver as CEO-designate, is a strong mixture of current NCR executives and industry experts. The company will enable customers to meet global demand for ATM access while leveraging new ATM transaction types, including digital currency.

The executive leadership team designates include:

Stuart Mackinnon, Chief Operating Officer

Paul Campbell, Chief Financial Officer

Dan Antilley, Executive Vice President, Chief Security & Cash Operations Officer

Leonard Graves, Executive Vice President, Global Operations

LaShawne Meriwether, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Carolyn Muise, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer

Diego Navarrete, Executive Vice President, Global Sales

Jennifer Personette, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Patty Watson, Executive Vice President, Chief Information & Technology Officer

“We have assembled a team of experienced professionals with diverse experiences and skill sets from inside and outside NCR. I have no doubt that this team will launch NCR Atleos toward a successful future as an independent company,” says Oliver. “We will bring the best technology and services to our global customers to help them reach their business and operational goals.”

NCR Voyix

The team for NCR Voyix, to be led by David Wilkinson as CEO-designate, will bring together NCR global retail, hospitality and digital banking executives with industry leaders to deliver best-in-class digital commerce solutions. The company will build on NCR’s platform-based model to drive innovation and boost operational efficiency for its customers.

The executive leadership team designates thus far include:

Brian Webb-Walsh, Chief Financial Officer

Ismail Amla, Executive Vice President, Professional Services and Strategy

Jane Elliott, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Steve Fernandez, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Frank Hauck, Executive Vice President and President, Digital Banking

Eric Schoch, Executive Vice President and President, Retail

George Sloan, Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Procurement Officer

“We are building a strong leadership team that will enable NCR Voyix to continue to effectively transform, connect and run global retail, hospitality and digital banking technology platforms,” says Wilkinson. “NCR Voyix will maximize NCR’s software-led model to accelerate growth, drive innovation and exceed our customers’ needs today and in the future.”