NCR Voyix, a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, and Olo, a leading restaurant technology provider, are expanding their long-standing partnership with the integration of Olo solutions onto the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform.

This collaboration further integrates two open platforms, both with deep expertise serving complex, enterprise restaurants with sophisticated operations, into a unified cloud-based architecture that enhances the guest experience for restaurant brands of all sizes.

The partnership integrates Olo’s Order, Pay and Engage solutions, which will be instrumental in supporting the restaurant industry’s increasing adoption of digital solutions, simplifying ordering and payments for guests and employees at scale, as part of the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform. Together, the two companies support restaurants embracing digital innovation that better enables them to deliver holistic, exceptional guest experiences through technology and data collection.

“The restaurant industry is transforming from disjointed physical and digital guest experiences to unified, consistent guest experiences across all channels that seamlessly blend together,” says Benny Tadele, EVP & president of NCR Voyix, Restaurants. “Brands that are leveraging the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform are accelerating their transformations and operating at the speed of the consumer, unlocking even greater value in personalization and data consolidation.”

Olo’s ecosystem of 300-plus integrated technology providers proves that collaboration is the best way to help accelerate the restaurant industry’s digital transformation.

“This new chapter of our partnership creates a unified, digital approach to POS transactions and takes restaurants one step closer to making every guest feel like a regular,” says Noah Glass, founder & CEO of Olo. “Today, only 16% of restaurant transactions are digital. This deeper integration with Pay and Engage will arm restaurants with higher volumes of data to cater to evolving guest expectations and drive more personalized experiences.”

Olo Order integrations with the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform are live now. Integration with Olo’s Pay and Engage solutions will be live later this year.