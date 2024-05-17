NCR Voyix, a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, has introduced Aloha Kiosk, powered by GRUBBRR.

Restaurant operators continue to experience challenges recovering from COVID-19, including finding and retaining labor, and addressing increased wages and rising food costs. To help restaurants overcome these obstacles, NCR Voyix and GRUBBRR have partnered to bring to market the Aloha Kiosk by NCR Voyix, a fully platform-enabled and integrated GRUBBRR-powered kiosk solution.

“Digital technologies like the interactive Aloha Kiosk by NCR Voyix provide a better experience for the customer and less stress on the staff,” said Benny Tadele, EVP & president of NCR Voyix, Restaurants. “The Aloha Kiosk is integrated with the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform, enabling a seamless flow of data and the ability to unlock unique omnichannel ordering experiences for our customers.”

“We are proud that NCR Voyix selected GRUBBRR to leverage our self-ordering technology expertise and develop the restaurant industry’s most advanced kiosk solution. The Aloha Kiosk by NCR Voyix, powered by GRUBBRR was designed to address many of the hurdles facing restaurants including creating operational efficiencies, driving additional revenue and creating an enhanced customer experience,” says Sam Zietz, GRUBBRR CEO. “Together, GRUBBRR and NCR Voyix will enable restaurants to successfully navigate the turbulent headwinds in the industry, particular labor challenges and increasing costs of goods.”

Two-thirds of Americans surveyed said they would prefer to use a self-service kiosk rather than a human-run checkout. This is positive news for restaurant operators, considering the U.S. Department of Labor predicts an average of 2.6 million job openings within food service operations from 2022 to 2032. In addition, fast food restaurants in California with at least 60 locations nationwide must pay employees a minimum of $20 an hour, and other states are considering similar wage requirements.

“With escalating costs, a shrinking labor force and the desire to provide multiple options for guest ordering and engagement, solutions like the Aloha Kiosk by NCR Voyix make perfect sense for the restaurant industry as they increase efficiencies and empower brands to do more with less,” said Mr. Tadele.

The seamless integration with NCR Voyix Payments allows more flexible workflows within the restaurant, improved order accuracy and higher overall revenue, with upsells delivering average ticket increases between 12%-22%.