Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced a partnership with all student athletes at The Ohio State University, University of Florida and University of Georgia, giving each of them access to free Chipotle during their respective athletic seasons. For the 2025-26 school year, every scholarship and walk-on student athlete across the three universities will receive a special, customized Chipotle card that grants them one free entrée per week for 15 weeks. In 2025, Chipotle debuted this program with The Ohio State University and now the company is expanding its customized card offering to two more elite college athletic programs with the addition of University of Florida and University of Georgia.

Buckeyes, Gators and Bulldogs’ Passion for Real Food

The Ohio State University, University of Florida and University of Georgia are all among the top 30 four-year universities that eat the most Chipotle. The passion for Chipotle’s real food is even more intense among the athletes at each school.

98% of student athletes at The Ohio State University eat Chipotle at least once a month*

94% of University of Florida student athletes consider Chipotle to be one of their top three favorite restaurants*

Nearly 80% of University of Georgia student athletes consider Chipotle to be an important part of their training regimen*

“Our restaurants near each of these universities are frequently filled with student athletes looking for a quick and nutritious meal that can help them thrive in the classroom and on the field,” said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “By expanding our college card program to three universities this academic year, we’re democratizing NIL for nearly 2,000 student athletes and increasing their access to real food when they need it the most.”

“We’re excited to continue growing this collaboration with a brand that shares our commitment to empowering student athletes to be their authentic and best selves,” said Logan Hittle, The Ohio State University’s Associate Athletic Director, NIL & Strategic Initiatives.

“Partnering with Chipotle is thrilling for us, and we appreciate the brand’s commitment to include every student athlete,” said Darren McPhail, General Manager of Florida Gators Sports Properties. “We’re passionate about doing everything we can to set our athletes up for success, and we believe this collaboration with Chipotle helps us do just that.”

“Chipotle’s emphasis on real ingredients resonates deeply with our entire athletic program,” said Alan Thomas, Senior Associate Athletic Director, University of Georgia. “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the best resources — including nutrition — for our athletes.”

Confetti: The Buckeyes Are Locking in on What’s Next

The Ohio State University football team reached the pinnacle of the sport last season. Now, they are locking in as they attempt to do it again. In Chipotle’s new ad, safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Carnell Tate highlight how they are pushing themselves to the next level in pursuit of a repeat national title.

Next in Line: The Legacy Continues at the University of Florida

Chipotle also launched an ad featuring University of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and former University of Florida basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr. to celebrate the passing of the torch from one Gator legend to the next. Clayton Jr. led Florida to a national championship in men’s basketball last season and is now instilling confidence in Lagway, as the promising young quarterback seeks to be next in line to bring another title to Gainesville.

Chipotle worked closely to develop these school and athlete partnerships with Ohio State Sports Properties, Florida Gators Sports Properties and Georgia Bulldogs Sports Marketing, the athletics multimedia rights holders of their respective athletics departments and locally based teams of Learfield, the media and technology company powering college athletics.

Cultivating Real Opportunities to Support Real Food

To further support students and continue the company’s advocacy for the future of farming and sustainably sourced ingredients, the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation has established a four-year scholarship for an in-state student attending The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. The scholarship will cover the full cost of attendance for a student pursuing a degree in agricultural-related studies. Students must be in good academic standing to be eligible for the scholarship.

The Chipotle Cultivate Foundation is also providing over $100,000 in undergraduate research awards for students conducting research within the agricultural, farming and food programs at the University of Florida College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

*Based on survey data from over 1,100 student athletes across The Ohio State University, University of Florida and University of Georgia.