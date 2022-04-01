Neat Burger Bolsters Leadership Ahead of Growth

Neat Burger, one of the world’s fastest growing alternative-protein food groups backed by Lewis Hamilton, announced multiple senior hires as it builds critical mass in key roles as part of its international expansion plans starting in the key U.S. market.

Having recently announced plans to launch its new proprietary product range into U.S. supermarkets in the second half of the year, Neat Burger has bolstered its Advisory Board with two new appointments:

Jeffrey S. Fried, who has a wealth of experience nurturing high growth companies and their founders. As former Chairman of Sweetgreen, the US fast-food salad chain, Jeff worked closely with the founders as they scaled from their first Georgetown restaurant to their IPO in 2021. Jeff has been involved in commercial areas of sports, entertainment and corporate finance for over 25 years. He specializes in investing in entrepreneurial companies that are innovative and disruptive within emerging industries.

Henrik Fjordbak, who is an expert in equity funds, specializing in F&B and lifestyle companies. He was previously Chief Operating Officer at Joe & The Juice, where he grew the brand from 3 sites to 300, with the brand becoming a household name in the process.

Henrik and Jeff’s appointments follow that of James Skidmore, former CEO at Hain Daniels and responsible for brands including Linda McCartney Food, who joined the Advisory Board earlier this month.

At the helm of Neat’s expansion into the US market is newly appointed Vincent Herbert, the former CEO of Le Pain Quotidien. Vincent joins the brand as Chief Executive of Neat Burger USA. Vincent’s tenure at LPQ spanned 2020-2017 where he oversaw the roll out from 5 to 330 stores in 22 territories around the world. He will oversee all aspects of the group’s rapid site expansion strategy in the US including the development of products at Neat Burger’s innovation center in New York and CPG distribution into the retail arena.

Zack Bishti, Co-Founder and CEO of Neat Burger, said: ‘These senior hires are a key part of our execution to become global leaders in the alternative-proteins arena. Between Jeff and Henrik’s expertise in nurturing industry-leading brands, along with Vincent’s prowess in delivering global expansion alongside a fine-tuned operations setup, we have a powerhouse team primed for Neat’s explosive entry into new markets.’

Vincent Herbert, CEO of Neat Burger’s USA division, says: ‘Rarely do I come across a brand with as much ambition, energy and hunger as Neat. I am delighted to be joining such a rapidly expanding business and look forward to leading its retail and restaurant growth across the US.’

Neat Burger’s vision is to make alternative-proteins an everyday staple as increasing numbers of conscious consumers look to adopt a vegan and flexitarian lifestyles. Growth in the sector outpaced all other food categories in the coronavirus pandemic, with the overall plant-based food market set to top $74 billion by 2027.

Neat Burger is focused on harnessing the latest food technology techniques and ingredients to develop what is in effect the 3.0 version of alternative-proteins. Neat Burger is taking earlier iterations of vegan products which compromised on either taste or nutritional content, and is focused on delivering a new and significantly improved taste, texture and flavor profile underpinned by the use of wholesome, sustainable ingredients such as its super-food patty grain mix of quinoa, chickpea and mung beans.

All of Neat Burger’s alternative-proteins are suitable for vegans and are allergen and GMO-free. The group is focused on providing healthy products avoiding ultra-processed ingredients. It does not add refined sugar, its emulsifiers are all plant based and it avoids using leghemoglobin, glucose syrup or sweeteners. Its flagship patty has a lower fat content than other plant-based and meat equivalents and its proprietary manufacturing process gives remarkably life-like consistency and texture to its products.

Neat Burger’s pioneering approach ensures its products appeal to plant-based consumers and flexitarians, or meat-eaters who also want to eat less meat. It has seen soaring demand since launch in 2018 as consumers have sought a food option that has a great taste and is good for them and the planet.