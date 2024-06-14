Nékter Juice Bar, which has redefined the juice bar experience at its 300 locations open or in development across the country with its steadfast commitment to ingredient transparency, is challenging smoothie lovers on National Smoothie Day, June 21, to take a closer look at what’s really in their smoothies. And, to celebrate National Smoothie Day, Nékter Juice Bar will offer a “Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off” smoothies all day at participating locations on Friday, June 21.

While many juice bar brands, big and small, choose to include processed, unnecessary and unhealthful ingredients such as juice concentrates, flavored syrups, artificial flavors, frozen yogurt, or ice cream in their smoothies, Nékter’s superfood smoothies are handcrafted with only healthy and delicious fruits, vegetables and Nékter’s housemade cashew milk that is made daily with only two ingredients: cashews and water. Additionally, the majority of smoothies today at other brands are not made in-house and contain mostly ice, decreasing the amount of nutrients that help people achieve their individual wellness and fitness goals.

This focus on real ingredients extends across all of Nékter’s menu including its freshly made juices and acai bowls, which are made-to-order with only real fruit unlike other brands that use a scoopable base containing water, sugar, gums, and artificial flavors.

“We are seeing more and more people across the country lean into healthier living practices, from eating better, exercising more and adding wellness routines for mind, body and soul,” says Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our hope, on National Smoothie Day on June 21, is that they learn more about the ingredients in their smoothies to ensure that what they are drinking is not a glorified milkshake, which will ultimately keep them from their health goals. We all deserve a treat now and again, but we believe that consumers deserve transparency and ingredient integrity and not to be misled.”

Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 by Steve Schulze and Alexis Parra, after they realized that the smoothies they were drinking after workouts were actually keeping them from realizing their fitness goals. After researching the ingredients, they discovered they were essentially indulging in a sugary dessert.

Parra, always earnest in her quest for a healthier lifestyle, began to experiment with recipes and soon friends and family were begging the two of them to open a juice bar. That one juice bar soon turned into five neighborhood spots in Orange County, California. Within a few years, they began franchising to likeminded franchise partners and now they have Nékter Juice Bars in 26 states. Today, Nékter Juice Bar offers a full menu of flavorful and handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls and fresh juices along with a wide assortment of healthy snacks.