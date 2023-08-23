Nékter Juice Bar Adds Pumpkin to Fall Offerings

Nékter Juice Bar makes every day the best day ever this fall with its “Anything But Basic” Pumpkin Spice offerings including its luscious and creamy Pumpkin Pie Smoothie and refreshing and satisfying Pumpkin Chia Parfait.

Available at Nékter’s more than 200 locations across the country from September 14 to November 29, the two limited-time specials redefine the iconic fall flavor as a healthier and more nutritious option for health-conscious consumers that will also satisfy the most discerning devotees of pumpkin spice.

Freshly made with only real, natural ingredients, Nékter’s pumpkin spice offerings are better than most mainstream options that usually include “pumpkin flavor,” processed syrups, powders, unnatural ingredients plus massive amounts of added sugars that ultimately destroy any health benefits that come from the flavor of the season. Real, fresh pumpkin, on the other hand, has a multitude of health benefits and are a rich source of beta carotene, Vitamin C, iron, folate, calcium, potassium, and magnesium, and its high antioxidant properties can help ward off chronic diseases while boosting immunity.

“At Nékter Juice Bar, we understand that people today demand more than a basic beverage or bowl,” said Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our guests crave and deserve an authentic experience and a nourishing and nutritious menu that aligns with their fitness and wellness goals. This inspired us to reimagine fall’s favorite flavor with our Pumpkin Pie Smoothie and Pumpkin Chia Parfait, delivering essential nutrients from real, whole ingredients for a better tasting and better for you way to enjoy pumpkin.”

Created to satisfy while nourishing the body, Nékter’s Pumpkin Pie Smoothie and Pumpkin Chia Parfait are freshly made and created with care for each guest:

Nékter’s Pumpkin Pie Smoothie is packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and superfoods, offering a delicious way to enhance daily nutrient intake. Ingredients include Housemade Cashew Milk, Banana, Pumpkin Puree, Dates, Agave Nectar, and Pumpkin Spice.

Nékter’s Pumpkin Chia Parfait delivers a balanced combination of nutrients making it an excellent choice for a quick breakfast or lunch, a post-workout refuel or a wholesome midday snack. Ingredients include Housemade Cashew Vanilla Chia Pudding, Housemade Pumpkin Cashew Mousse, Hempseed Granola, Fresh Apple, and Pumpkin Spice.

Guests can enjoy Nékter’s “next-gen” juice bar menu of fresh juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks in the brand’s welcoming and friendly locations, can order ahead through the Nékter’s easy-to-use app, or via Nékter’s delivery partners.