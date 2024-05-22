This summer, paradise is found at Nékter Juice Bar as the healthy lifestyle brand merges the nutritional powers of pitaya (also known as dragon fruit) and passion fruit into three new, limited-time offerings in a collaboration with trusted and longtime partner, Pitaya Foods. The three new health-forward and vibrantly colored, limited-edition varieties include: Pitaya Passion Smoothie, Pitaya Passion Bowl and Pitaya Frozen Lemonade.

Nékter Juice Bar has worked with Pitaya Foods for several years to responsibly source organic pitaya directly from Nicaragua. Pitaya Foods is a pioneer in sustainable farming in Nicaragua and works closely with local farmers and communities there to grow premium-quality, organic and non-GMO superfruits. To date, Pitaya Foods has spearheaded the USDA Organic certification of more than 800 Pitaya farms, creating over 170 new jobs for local Nicaraguan single mothers.

Available from May 30 to July 31, 2024, at Nékter Juice Bar’s 210 locations nationwide, the three new menu items are realized in the brilliant colors of the tropics and will transport taste buds to a tropical paradise with an unforgettable flavor experience and an abundance of essential nutrients to nourish the body during long summer days and nights. Nékter Rewards members can get a sneak preview of the new menu items with digital-only early access beginning on May 23.

Each of the three new limited-time offerings were created to elevate the standard of healthy, delicious and clean eating:

The Pitaya Passion Smoothie is a blissful blend of Nékter’s housemade cashew milk, Pitaya Foods’ pitaya, passion fruit, strawberry, and a hint of agave.

The Pitaya Passion Bowl bursts with flavor and nutrition combining pineapple, Pitaya Foods’ pitaya, passion fruit, Nékter’s housemade cashew milk, agave, and topped with hemp seed granola.

The Pitaya Frozen Lemonade is a delicious and refreshing blend of Pitaya Foods’ pitaya, lemon and agave.

Pitaya, commonly known as dragon fruit, is a nutrient-dense, low-calorie powerhouse rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, magnesium, and fiber, plus beneficial plant compounds such as carotenoids and polyphenols. Like pitaya, passion fruit provides substantial health benefits to sustain and support a healthy lifestyle and is a rich source of Vitamins C and A, antioxidants and immune-boosting properties.

“At Nékter Juice Bar, we are always exploring new nutritious and flavorful ingredient combinations that cater to diverse tastes and dietary and lifestyle preferences, and we are excited to launch these three delicious menu items,” says Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “We are so inspired by all that Pitaya Foods has accomplished around sustainable and responsible farming in Nicaragua, and how they support local farmers and help single mothers secure employment. This partnership between Nékter Juice Bar and Pitaya Foods not only underscores a shared commitment to quality and sustainability but also our promise to offer our guests an authentic and delectable flavor experience.”

To celebrate the summer launch, Nékter Juice Bar and Pitaya Foods have partnered on a special “Journey to Paradise” sweepstakes where the grand prize is a five-night excursion to Miramar Surf Camp in Playa Miramar, Leon, Nicaragua. Airfare and transportation are included. To enter, people can visit http://www.Nekterjuicebar.com/pitayafoods or they can scan a QR code found on signage at participating Nékter locations between May 30 and July 31.

“We could not be more thrilled about this summer collaboration, and we can’t wait to introduce the new tropical and health-packed offerings to Nékter Juice Bar’s vast and ever-growing, smoothie-loving community,” says Chuck Casano, CEO and co-founder of Pitaya Foods. “This partnership further propels our efforts at Pitaya Foods to continue to innovate in the frozen superfoods category and have a positive impact on the planet and people worldwide.”