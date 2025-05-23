Nékter Juice Bar, a trailblazer in fresh, functional wellness, is ushering in a vibrant new era with a sweeping brand refresh that will roll out across all locations in the United States on May 22, 2025.

From an energized new look to boosted menu innovations, Nékter is redefining what it means to eat clean and live boldly with offerings that focus on value, innovation, and customization at a price point that all can enjoy. At the heart of the launch is a comprehensive brand refresh, which includes a redesigned app, website, new in-store collateral and packaging, and an updated menu that infuses every touchpoint with modern vibrancy and next-level energy.

“This represents a significant evolution for Nékter Juice Bar,” said Steve Schulze, Co-Founder and CEO of Nékter Juice Bar. “From the beginning, our mission has been to make wellness both accessible and enjoyable. With this next chapter, we’re bringing that vision to life in a fresh and impactful way. While we’ve proudly built our reputation on nutrient-rich smoothies, fresh juices, and açaí bowls, we are now expanding with additional functional options like protein waffles and collagen. Paired with a refreshed brand identity, this expansion reflects our dedication to innovation while staying true to the values that have always defined Nékter.”

Bold New Menu, Fresh New Format:

Nékter is rolling out craveable new product categories while bringing back some fan-favorites that smoothie-lovers and clean-eating enthusiasts will love, including:

Protein Waffles in Berry Shortcake, Go Bananas, Jam Slam , and a savory Waffacado option.



in , and a A permanent Build-Your-Own Bowl (BYOB) and Build-Your-Own Parfait (BYOP) lineup, including mini sizes and protein-rich parfait bases.

New protein smoothies in flavors such as Blueberry Almond Butter , Glow Getter , and Raspberry Riot .



in flavors such as , , and . Collagen boosts that can be added into any smoothie or juice, but are highlighted in the new Raspberry Radiance Bow l and the Glow Getter Smoothies.



l and the A new zero-calorie sweetener alternative to substitute Agave.

In addition to the new menu items, several exclusive online-only items will now be offered. These include Popeye’s Acai, Chocolate Bowl, Berry Chia, and Peanut Butter Chia Parfaits that add variety and incentive to the over three million users who are a part of the Nékter rewards program via the app.

This brand reinvention marks a pivotal moment for Nékter as it redefines the possibilities of what fast, casual wellness looks like. With over 300 locations currently open or opening soon on the horizon, Nékter Juice Bar is not just evolving – it’s leading a movement in modern wellness. The brand’s vibrant reinvention reinforces its mission to make clean eating more exciting, more accessible, and more energizing than ever before.