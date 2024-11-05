Nekter Juice Bar announced a dynamic dual-executive approach that aligns its marketing and technology strategies to propel the company into its next phase of growth with plans to double its footprint to upwards of 500 locations in the next three to five years.

Nekter Juice Bar has appointed Corry Reid as Chief Marketing Officer, (CMO) while Jon Asher, who has been with Nekter for nearly 10 years in several leadership capacities, will become the brand’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Reid will lead brand strategy elevating Nekter’s position as a market leader in accessible, health-focused choices, while Asher will pivot to align technology innovations with overall marketing vision and operational efficiencies.

According to Steve Schulze, Nekter’s co-founder and CEO, today’s marketing strategies have moved well beyond the traditional. “This strategic expansion of our leadership team will drive our brand into a new era of growth and guest engagement. Technology and digital solutions have never been as critically important to marketing success, and this dual-pronged approach marks a pivotal step forward as we refresh our brand, grow into more communities across the country, and continue to make healthy choices both exciting and accessible for anyone.”

Within this novel marketing leadership model, Reid will steer a comprehensive brand modernization to further establish Nekter as a household name in health and wellness, while also leveraging the positive, long-tenured team culture fostered by the leadership of co-founders Steve Schulze and Alexis Parra, Nekter’s Chief Visionary Officer.

An accomplished marketer with nearly 20 years of agency and corporate marketing leadership, Reid has integrated traditional and new-age technique and creativity for iconic restaurant brands such as Bloomin’ Brands, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Garden Fresh Corporation, Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion Cuisine, as well as at prominent design and advertising firms.

“It is time for a bold move that captures attention and establishes a strong presence among health-forward consumers, while remaining approachable to all,” said Reid. “Initially, we will launch a brand update that elevates and modernizes Nekter and continues to underscore and promote the brand’s leadership position in the market. Growth will stem from offering innovative products such as personalized customization options, energizing our guests and their communities, and empowering and galvanizing our franchise network.”

In parallel, Asher as the new CTO, will spearhead digital innovation and systems optimization, mobilizing technological advancements that compliment marketing strategies and enhance the guest experience. Among other technology and digital advancements during his tenure with the brand, Asher built Nekter’s award-winning mobile app nearly a decade ago, which now has nearly 3 million members. Asher will now focus his efforts more broadly to include overall technology strategy and vision, ongoing digital transformation, loyalty programs, online ordering systems, and utilizing data analytics for greater insight into guest behavior, sales trends and operational performance.

“Today, technology has become essential for restaurant brands to maintain competitive advantage,” said Asher. “This new role will allow me to leverage technology as a driving force in every aspect of the guest experience. By integrating digital and technology innovations with our marketing vision, Nekter is setting the stage to create an even more personalized and seamless experience for every guest, while also providing our franchise partners with the tools they need to optimize efficiency and operations for success and growth.”

