Nekter Juice Bar Announces New POWER 40 Daily Boost System

Nekter Juice Bar, America’s freshest juice bar experience, has launched POWER 40, an innovative new daily boost system designed to flood the body with over 40 of the most vital and powerful vitamins, minerals and superfoods when and where bodies need it most. Available now and offered in a convenient grab-and-go system of six individual wellness shots enjoyed throughout the day, POWER 40 was created to help reverse the damage caused by today’s modern lifestyle and to help people thrive, function and perform at their best.

To create the new boost system, the research and development team at Nekter Juice Bar partnered with Lumen, a nutrition company rooted in Western science and Eastern holistic principles. Together they created a curated system designed to work with any lifestyle to boost energy and immunity, improve digestion, elevate recovery and sleep health, and provide a targeted boost to every part of the day.

“At Nekter Juice Bar, we are constantly striving to help our guests live their lives to the fullest, researching and discovering new ways to fuel and power healthy living,” says Alexis Schulze, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nekter Juice Bar. “Our new POWER 40 Daily Boost System is a breakthrough innovation, taking a scientific approach to amplifying the impact of wellness shots by targeting and flooding your body with the right elements at the right time from morning to night.”

Each POWER 40 package includes six, two-ounce wellness shots:

Rise & Grind: an invigorating, citrus-flavored blend that is drank 30-60 minutes after waking to jumpstart the brain, metabolism, digestion, and nutrient-absorption throughout the day. A blend of orange, pineapple, acerola cherry, lemon, and green tea extract with:

75mg Caffeine

200% Daily Value (DV) Vitamin C

1,000mg Lion’s Mane

1,000 DV Vitamin B12

200% DV Vitamin B9

Vitamin D & Zinc: a zesty boost to drink about 2-3 hours after waking to support thyroid health and immune response, balance mood and reduce mid-morning fatigue. A fusion of pineapple, ginger and dragon fruit with:

100% DV Zinc

375% DV Vitamin D3

150% DV Vitamin K2 (in the form of MK-7 for improved bioavailability)

Gut Well: an earthy blend drunk 30 minutes before lunch to prepare the body for healthy digestion, nutrient absorption and to help avoid the dreaded mid-day slump. Made with mango, aloe vera, apple cider vinegar, coconut water, and blue spirulina with:

B Coagulans Probiotics

2,800mg Prebiotic Fiber

Chicory Inulin Fiber

750mg Essential Amino Acids

Liver Detox: a refreshing blend of pineapple and coconut water taken one hour after lunch to help support liver function and digestion with:

1,600mg Milk Thistle

400mg Dandelion Root

200mg Fulvic Minerals

Immunity: a reviving boost of orange, lemon and turmeric drunk one hour after a workout or a walk to help reduce exercise-induced inflammation while enhancing recovery. (Can be swapped with Vitamin D & Zinc if morning workouts are preferred.) This wellness shot offers:

42,000mg eq. Turmeric

150mg Bioactive Curcumin

Hemp Seed Oil

Black Pepper Extract

Rest & Reset: a restorative blend of tart cherry, coconut water, ginger, and lemon taken 1-2 hours before bedtime to promote restful and rejuvenating sleep with:

2mg Melatonin

1,600mg eq. Lemon Balm

400mg Valerian

750mg Magnesium Glycinate

In addition, the POWER 40 Boost system provides 750mg of 18 essential amino acids including: L-5-Hydroxytryptophan, L-Alanine, L-Arginine, L-Cysteine HCI, L-Cystine, L-Glutamine, Glycine, L-Histidine HCI, L-Isoleucine, L-Leucine, L-Lysine HCI, L-Methionine, L-Phenylalanine, L-Serine, Taurine, L-Threonine, L-Tyrosine, and L-Valine.

Nekter Juice Bar’s Secret Weapon: New Super(food)-Protein Offerings

Nekter Juice Bar has also introduced two new, delicious and satisfying, “ultra-protein” menu items to help guests pump up their new year. According to Schulze, “A diet high in protein can help promote recovery after exercise, reduce muscle loss while building lean muscle plus it can help curb appetite to help keep you from reaching for ‘empty calories’ or highly processed foods. As many of us start the New Year with renewed plans to optimize health, protein can be a secret weapon in helping us achieve and maintain our goals.”

The new protein-rich menu items will be available beginning January 19 at participating locations for a limited time and include:

· Peanut Butter Cup Protein Smoothie: made with peanut butter, housemade cashew milk, cocoa, dates, cacao nibs, agave, banana, and protein powder (whey or pea) -- with 22 grams of protein

· Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie: a blend of housemade strawberry chia jam, housemade cashew milk, strawberry, agave, banana, and protein powder (whey or pea) -- with 11 grams of protein

They join another protein powerhouse offering that has become one of Nekter’s most popular menu items, the Protein Power Bowl, which contains 33 grams of protein and is a rich fusion of strawberry, blueberry, protein powder (whey or pea), banana, cocoa nibs, coconut, peanut butter, peanut butter granola, housemade cashew milk, and a superfood blend.