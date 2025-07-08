Nékter Juice Bar is turning up the heat this summer with its biggest guest celebration yet. Today the brand announced its Summer of Savings Celebration, featuring exclusive value for Nékter Rewards Members, including 20% off purchases of $20 or more* plus surprise weekly deals designed to keep guests feeling refreshed, nourished and on track with their wellness goals for maximum wellness and minimum spend.

All offers can be easily accessed on the new Nékter app, making it effortless for guests to redeem savings with just a tap. With even more exclusive savings to be rolled out later this summer, guests can enjoy these offerings and more in July:

July 7 – Launch of Summer’s Splashiest Deal: 20% of $20 All Summer, Every Day

July 7 – July 13: Bowl Week — All Açaí Bowls are Buy One, Get One 50% Off (cannot be combined with other offers).

July 14: Launch of Secret, Exclusive Smoothie Collaboration

July 14 – July 20: Smoothie Week– Buy any two smoothies (any size or flavor) and get $3 off your order (cannot be combined with other offers).

July 21 – July 27: Parfait Week — Get $3 off any size Chia Parfait or Build Your Own Parfait + any Mini Juice or Smoothie (cannot be combined with other offers).

“This Summer of Savings Celebration is our way of making sure staying healthy is easy, accessible and budget-friendly for everyone,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nékter Juice Bar. “We want our guests to feel empowered to prioritize their wellness goals and these offers make that possible all summer long.”

Nékter App Redesign Makes Clean Eating Faster, Easier, and More Seamless Than Ever

The Summer of Savings Celebration follows Nékter’s recent, highly successful launch of its fully redesigned mobile app, underscoring the brand’s leadership in digital innovation. A pioneer in the restaurant industry, Nékter introduced its first robust app over 9 years ago and continues to raise the bar in enhancing the guest experience

Today, with over 3 million loyalty members, Nékter’s new app has already outperformed its previous loyalty program in just two months, with adoption rates up 8% compared to before. Even more impressively, a quarter of Nékter locations now see loyalty adoption rates exceeding 60%, demonstrating the power of its seamless, guest-friendly technology. Key app features include:

Passwordless logins linked to phone numbers for fast, easy login and check-in

Deep integrations with Nékter partners Spendgo, Olo, and POS vendors for seamless loyalty and payment experiences

Apple Pay and Google Pay integration for frictionless checkout

Order confirmation buttons to avoid pick-up errors

“Get Directions” buttons for easy store navigation

Expanded customization options and intuitive navigation for faster ordering

In-store POS integration for loyalty redemption without needing an app

“Our new app’s refreshed designed and optimized order flow ensure guests spend less time navigating and more time enjoying their menu favorites,” said Jon Asher, chief technology officer of Nékter Juice Bar. “It reflects our broader vision of leveraging smart technology to make healthy choices more accessible and convenient without sacrificing the transparency or integrity our guests expect,”

*Offer available once per day until promotion ends.