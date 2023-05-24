Nekter Juice Bar Brings Summer Fun with Nintendo Collaboration

Nekter Juice Bar, America’s leading authentically fresh and healthy juice bar concept, is teaming up with Nintendo of America to bring gaming fun this summer. To celebrate this collaboration and the return of Nekter’s Skoop frozen treat to the brand’s nearly 200 locations across the U.S., Nekter Juice Bar is providing its guests the opportunity to win one of 25 Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Prize Packs.

“Nekter Juice Bar’s fun and delicious collaboration with Nintendo allows both brands to provide a summer full of enjoyable experiences for our collective fans,” says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nekter Juice Bar. “And, by bringing back Skoop, in flavors inspired by some fun characters from Nintendo games, our guests, their families and friends can enjoy a delicious, rich and refreshing, healthy indulgence again this summer.”

Plant-based and dairy-free with a decadent and creamy gelato-like consistency, the Nintendo-themed Skoop offerings include three delicious new flavors inspired by Nintendo Switch games: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Mario Kart Cookie Cruiser: A collision of cookie dough, blue spirulina and Nekter’s own coconut cream blend.

Splatlands Birthday: A burst of color and cake batter flavor from a coconut cream blend with turmeric and topped with natural sprinkles.

Kirby’s Berry Dream: A dreamy combination of strawberry puree and Nekter’s coconut cream blend.

The promotion, which runs June 1 through September 4, 2023, includes Nintendo x Nekter co-branded, collectible packaging themed after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, including co-branded cups, napkins and to-go bags. As an added treat for Nekter and Nintendo fans, guests have the opportunity to win one of 25 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs which include the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a download code for a digital version of either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3 or Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Participants can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Nekterjuicebar.com/nintendoswitch or by scanning QR codes found in Nekter locations beginning June 1.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model allows players to play on a TV or with a projector and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. Plus, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

Additionally, GameTruck will be on-site at various Nekter locations in June to host free, game sampling opportunities where guests can race their way through Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, visit the Splatlands in Splatoon 3, and join the platforming adventure in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe at select Nekter locations:

Saturday, June 3, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nekter Juice Bar at Mercantile West

25672 Crown Valley Parkway

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Saturday, June 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nekter Juice Bar at Uptown Plaza

100 East Camelback Road, Suite 196

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Saturday, June 17, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nekter Juice Bar at The Boardwalk at Towne Lake

9915 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 165

Cypress, TX 77433

The promotion will be supported by a colorful and vibrant signage, robust activations across Nekter’s digital and social platforms, and influencer partnerships. To stay up-to-date with this launch, follow @Nekterjuicebar on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as well as @Nekterjuicebarofficial on TikTok and use #NekterxNintendo in digital conversation spaces.