Nekter Juice Bar Celebrates Highly Successful 2021

Nekter Juice Bar’s singular success story that began more than a decade ago continues to advance with the start of the New Year with category leading average unit sales (AUV), a significant revenue increase, entry into several new markets, and an enhanced store design. The national lifestyle brand that reinvented the juice bar experience in 2010 and now boasts 170 locations across the country is expected to open an additional 55 locations this year bringing the total unit count to 225. Nekter also has signed another 150 agreements with new and existing franchise partners that will yield even more locations during the next few years.

Nekter’s enduring success stems from a steadfast focus on its core fundamentals starting with an accessible, affordable and delicious menu of fresh juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks made only with real and nutritious ingredients that appeal to a modern, health-focused consumer. For its franchise partners across the country, continuously increasing guest loyalty through the years has translated today into an impressive 28% increase in revenue in 2021 versus 2020 and the juice bar category’s leading top quintile average store sales of $908,906.

In 2021, despite the lingering pandemic, Nekter grew its presence to 22 states with several regions nearly sold out. New markets entered in 2021 include: Billings, Montana; Cincinnati; El Paso, Texas; and Seattle and that trend will continue in 2022. Per agreements signed to date, Nekter will open at least 55 locations and will enter several new markets this year including: Boise, Idaho; Chicago; Detroit; St. Louis; and San Antonio. The lifestyle brand also signed two licensing agreements last year, including one to open on Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and another with a regional grocery chain.

“2021 was a tremendous year for Nekter Juice Bar and its franchise partners as our guests continue to embrace and trust our brand as one that delivers on functional nutrition rooted in real and fresh ingredients at affordable prices,” says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nekter Juice Bar. “Nekter has never and will never stray from our underlying principles and that has made all the difference, especially during the past few years. Since opening our first Nekter Juice Bar in 2010, we have steadily expanded and in doing so responsibly by investing in and learning from our corporate locations, we have built a strong foundation that delivers considerable returns for our franchisees. I remain completely upbeat on Nekter in 2022 and look forward to working with all of our franchise partners to introduce our wellness brand to more communities across the country.”

“Six years ago, we started our Nekter journey, looking for a way to promote healthier lifestyles for our family and community,” says Aman Batta, a Nekter Juice Bar franchise partner, who operates 12 locations with three in development and is seeking to open 16 additional locations over the next several years. “Twelve locations later we are still as passionate about the brand as we were on our first day. Our success coupled with the incredible support Nekter provides has us excited to continue adding locations and bringing health to more of our communities.”

In 2021, Nekter continued to reap the benefits of a strong and robust digital marketing presence. Registration for its rewards app in 2021 increased by 29% over 2020 with total loyalty users soon to surpass the 1 million-mark, a record number in the juice bar category. Additionally, campaign-driven revenue from customized offers for members of its loyalty program surged by an astounding 59%, and online traffic soared 35% in 2021 versus 2020.

Last year also saw the Nekter team enhancing its store design to be even more guest-friendly and efficient. The new design moves the production area back-of-the-house to increase labor efficiencies and isolate noise to improve the overall guest experience. Nekter also added freezers to the dining area that can be accessed easily by guests to streamline their in-store pick-up process. The redesign also allows for the development of more compact traditional stores as small as 750 square feet and non-traditional stores in as little as 150 square feet.

“At Nekter, we don’t aspire to be the biggest, rather we work tirelessly to be the best juice bar experience for both our guests and franchisees,” says Schulze. “However, because of this focus, we continue to flourish and 2022 is already lining up to be one of our best years yet!”