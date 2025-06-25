Just in time to kick off the summer season, Nékter Juice Bar is debuting three limited-time offerings in its newest product lineup: the Pineapple Whip Collection. Bursting with bright, tropical flavors and made with hydrating, feel-good ingredients, this limited-time lineup delivers sunshine in every sip and spoonful.

Designed as a nod to nostalgic summer treats, each item in the collection celebrates real fruit, real ingredients, and Nékter’s signature wellness twist.

Pineapple Whip Bowl – A tropical take on Nékter’s signature bowls, this blend of pineapple, housemade cashew milk, and agave is topped with hemp seed granola, juicy pineapple, and a swirl of coconut whip. Light, bright, and perfect for warm days.

Sunshine Whip Smoothie – A smooth blend of pineapple, coconut whip, housemade cashew milk, vanilla extract, and agave that tastes like summer vacation.

Razzy Float Smoothie – A mix of raspberry juice and pineapple blended with housemade cashew milk and topped with a swirl of pineapple whip – a fun and refreshing twist on a classic float.

“Each season, we look to create limited-time offerings that are both fun and functional for our customers and this year, we wanted to channel that easy, breezy summer feeling,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nékter Juice Bar. “The Pineapple Whip Collection is a celebration of what Nékter does best: blending bold flavor with real, nourishing ingredients. It’s our take on the nostalgic joy of floats and tropical treats, reimagined through a wellness lens. Whether you’re looking for something hydrating after a workout or simply a delicious way to cool down, these offerings deliver the refreshment our guests love, without compromise.”

Available for a limited time only, the Pineapple Whip Collection will be available at Nékter Juice Bar locations across 27 states beginning on Thursday, June 26 through Monday, September 1.