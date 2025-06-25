Just in time to kick off the summer season, Nékter Juice Bar is debuting three limited-time offerings in its newest product lineup: the Pineapple Whip Collection. Bursting with bright, tropical flavors and made with hydrating, feel-good ingredients, this limited-time lineup delivers sunshine in every sip and spoonful.

Designed as a nod to nostalgic summer treats, each item in the collection celebrates real fruit, real ingredients, and Nékter’s signature wellness twist.

Pineapple Whip Bowl – A tropical take on Nékter’s signature bowls, this blend of pineapple, housemade cashew milk, and agave is topped with hemp seed granola, juicy pineapple, and a swirl of coconut whip. Light, bright, and perfect for warm days.

Sunshine Whip Smoothie – A smooth blend of pineapple, coconut whip, housemade cashew milk, vanilla extract, and agave that tastes like summer vacation.

Razzy Float Smoothie – A mix of raspberry juice and pineapple blended with housemade cashew milk and topped with a swirl of pineapple whip – a fun and refreshing twist on a classic float.

Summer-LTO-Pineapple-Bowl-0104 ret.jpg Summer-LTO-Dole-Whip-Smoothie-0112 ret.jpg Summer-LTO-Raspberry-Pineapple-Float-0138 ret w berries.jpg

“Each season, we look to create limited-time offerings that are both fun and functional for our customers and this year, we wanted to channel that easy, breezy summer feeling,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nékter Juice Bar. “The Pineapple Whip Collection is a celebration of what Nékter does best: blending bold flavor with real, nourishing ingredients. It’s our take on the nostalgic joy of floats and tropical treats, reimagined through a wellness lens. Whether you’re looking for something hydrating after a workout or simply a delicious way to cool down, these offerings deliver the refreshment our guests love, without compromise.”

Available for a limited time only, the Pineapple Whip Collection will be available at Nékter Juice Bar locations across 27 states beginning on Thursday, June 26 through Monday, September 1.

Beverage, Fast Casual, Menu Innovations, News, Nekter Juice Bar