Nekter Juice Bar to Give Away 100,000 Wellness Shots

Nekter Juice Bar, America’s freshest juice bar experience, will celebrate surpassing 100,000 Instagram followers this month by giving away 100,000 of its popular, fresh and nutritious Wellness Shots to its loyal fans. After Nekter reaches 100,000, all Nekter loyalty members and Instagram followers will receive a special coupon code* that can be redeemed in the Nekter mobile app to claim one free, freshly made Ginger, Tumeric or Elderberry Shot at participating locations. The code will be valid for one week or until all 100,000 shots are given away.

“We have the best fans at Nekter Juice Bar, and we want to show how much we appreciate them as we reach this social media milestone,” says Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer at Nekter Juice Bar. “Our Wellness Shots are such a simple way to boost wellness especially as we enter the winter months.”

Nekter’s Wellness Shots may be small in size, but they are always big on nutrition. Whether the shots are made fresh in stores or in on-the-go bottles, they are made using the highest-quality ingredients from nature and are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to support optimal health and wellness.

In addition to its energizing freshly made Ginger and Tumeric shots made-to-order at participating Nekter locations across the country, the healthy lifestyle brand also offers seasonal flavors, such as the Elderberry Shot, a nutrient-rich blend of red apple, ginger, and elderberry that is high in Vitamin C and antioxidants for the perfect immune boost.

Bottled shots now offered include:

· Liver Detox Shot: A detoxifying blend of pineapple juice, coconut water, milk thistle, fulvic minerals, lemon juice, acacia fiber, and organic quillaia extract.

· Immunity Shot: A super-charged blend of orange juice, lemon juice, camu camu, turmeric, and black pepper.

· Lumen Vitamin D and Zinc Shot: Loaded with 375% Daily Value Vitamin D3 (3,000 IU) and 100% Daily Value Zinc, this powerful shot is made with hemp, ginger, dragon fruit, pineapple, and orange juice.