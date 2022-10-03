Nekter Juice Bar to Give Away Prizes for 12th Anniversary

Twelve years ago, Nekter Juice Bar transformed the juice bar space into one rooted in transparency and ingredient-integrity by offering a delicious menu of freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls and healthy snacks that contain no unnecessary or processed ingredients. Now with nearly 330 locations open or in development across the country, the national lifestyle brand will celebrate its 12th birthday in October by giving its legions of Nekter fans the chance to win and enjoy a vast array of gifts including a luxury getaway in Cabo San Lucas for 12, “Nekter for a Year,” free menu items, and a special 12th birthday offer of two, 16-ounce smoothies or fresh juices for just $12.

Guests can enter to win the Cabo San Lucas vacation on Nekter’s Instagram page (@Nekterjuicebar) between October 10-16 with the winner announced on October 17 via Instagram. The winner, who can bring up to 11 guests for a 4-Day, 3-Night stay, also receives a $1,000 airfare voucher, a $100 Nekter gift card, and a $100 gift card for Boscia, a natural skincare brand with ingredients rooted in nature just like Nekter’s plant-based menu.

Nekter will also launch a virtual Birthday Prize Wheel, where guests can win free “Nekter for a Year,” while everyone who plays can win item discounts and free upgrades, free functional shots, and more. Guests simply need to text BDAY to 45440 between October 7-9 to receive a randomized code that they can redeem in Nekter’s loyalty app, which now includes more than 1 million members. The winner of the “Nekter for a Year” prize will also be announced on October 17 on Instagram. Terms and conditions can be found on Nekterjuicebar.com.

“It wasn’t long after we opened our first few Nekter Juice Bars in Southern California that we knew we were on to something real, a revolutionary concept that would blossom into almost 200 locations across the country today,” says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nekter Juice Bar. “Our success lies firmly in our promise to deliver a healthier menu that can transform lives by simplifying one’s journey to wellness through plant-based, nutrient-rich foods. We are thrilled to be able to share our birthday with our loyal guests in this way.”