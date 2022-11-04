Nekter Juice Bar to Hold Nine Weeks of Giveaways

Nekter Juice Bar, America’s freshest juice bar experience with 330 locations open or in development across the country, is starting the holiday gifting season early this year with “Nine Weeks of Nekter” giveaways and specials starting on Monday, November 7. At participating locations nationwide, Nekter’s guests can indulge in an assortment of exceptional giveaways plus exclusive rewards for Nekter app members, including a custom Nekter Super73 E-bike, $500 GameStop stock or a GameStop gift card, a lifetime subscription to the Calm app, or a free “Year of Nekter,” in addition to Nekter gift card discounts.

Also beginning November 7, Nekter Juice Bar’s 1.2 million App Members will get weekly offers on their favorite Nekter freshly made superfood smoothies, juices and bowls. Each Monday during the Nine Weeks of Nekter, all App Members will receive a new offer that they can redeem at participating locations or in the Nekter App within seven days – Nekter’s way of making the holidays both happy and healthy.

Links to online entry forms on NekterJuiceBar.com will be posted weekly on Nekter’s Instagram and Facebook pages. Giveaways include:

Week 1 (11/7 - 11/13): 1 Year of Calm App

Week 2 (11/14 - 11/20): 1 Year Supply of Jurni Vitamins

Week 3 (11/21 - 11/27): Custom Nekter Super73 E-bike

Week 4 (11/28 - 12/4): “Secret” Artist Collaboration Giveaway

Week 5 (12/5 - 12/11): $500 Boscia Gift Package

Week 6 (12/12 - 12/18): $500 GameStop Gift Card or $500 GameStop Stock (NYSE: GME)

Week 7 (12/19 - 12/25): Free Year of Nekter for one lucky guest

Week 8 (12/26 - 1/1): $5 off any $20 DoorDash order

Week 9 (1/2 - 1/8): “Secret” Special Offer to Kickstart New Year