Nékter Juice Bar Honored as One of America's Favorite Chains

Nékter Juice Bar, the pioneering leader of the 100% authentic juice bar experience, has received yet another national award recognizing its enduring commitment to excellence, ingredient-integrity and transparency. The award comes from Newsweek, which named Nékter Juice Bar one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022. Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

Unlike several other juice bar concepts recognized in this year’s awards program, Nékter Juice Bar also received a top, five-star rating as the result of Newsweek’s survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees at restaurant chains across the country. This year, there were 220 winners in 16 categories chosen among the more than 100,000 restaurant brands in the U.S.

“With more than 100,000 restaurant chains in the country, it is truly an honor to be recognized as a national favorite,” says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Moreover, this award stems from a survey of guests and employees, which means the world to us. As we continue to grow our presence around the country, we will never waiver from our core values of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity.”

The America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022 list highlights the nation’s top restaurant chains based on an independent survey of American restaurant customers and employees. In total, over 35,000 evaluations were collected. Participants were asked to rate restaurants on 10 evaluating criteria: Taste of Food, Cleanliness, Hygiene, Transparency, Location, COVID-19, Environment, Accessibility, Service Quality, and Treatment of Employees.

“My association with Nékter had been the best decision of my life, and I am proud to represent a brand that is the perfect blend of health and wellness,” says Amit Wadhera, a Nékter franchise partner with seven locations in California. “Nékter genuinely cares about its franchisees and goes the extra mile to help and support them. I would love to continue to grow with Nékter, a company that has such high standards of integrity. I am lucky to be part of the Nékter family!”

Now with 170+ locations in the U.S. and 150 more in development, Nékter enjoys one of the healthiest revenues in the industry with top quintile average store sales of $908,906 and recently reported a 28% revenue increase in 2021 versus 2020.