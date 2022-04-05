Nekter Juice Bar Inks 18 Agreements in Q1

As its appeal among both consumers and the franchise community continues to strengthen and flourish, Nekter Juice Bar, the leading 100% authentic juice bar experience with 170 locations across the U.S., reports that the company signed 18 agreements in the first quarter of 2022 representing 37 locations in new and existing markets as it plans to grow its national footprint from 19 to 25 states by 2023. Those markets include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Montana, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, and Texas.

These achievements underscore Nekter Juice Bar’s prevailing popularity among entrepreneurially minded franchisees, who want to work with a stable and strong health and wellness brand that continues to succeed in any climate. In fact, Nekter enjoyed a rapid rebound at the start of the pandemic with comp stores showing positive results year over year as early as April 2020, and that success continues today with an exceptional 28% revenue increase in 2021 versus 2020.

“Nekter Juice Bar’s brand interest and stability is a narrative that is not commonplace in today’s new retail environment and that’s why franchisees interested in a wellness brand continue to turn to us,” says Steve Schulze, CEO and co-founder, Nekter Juice Bar. “Our approach to franchising begins with giving our franchise partners ownership in the success of the brand by incorporating their on-the-ground insights into our R&D efforts and development plans. We also don’t leave our new partners on an island, assigning significant amounts of resources to new markets in terms of human capital, advertising and promotion.”

Nekter’s low initial investment, its top quintile average store sales of $908,906, competitive franchisee fees, and its intensifying appeal among a broad consumer base that only continues to grow are also attractive to its franchisees. “As health and wellness continues to be a priority among consumers across the country, Nekter Juice Bar is experiencing record growth and brand loyalty, and that translates into financial success and growth opportunities for our franchise partners,” said Schulze.

“Nekter Juice Bar has been building one of the largest nutrition-focused brands in the United States for over a decade,” says Sean Sehgal, president, CVM Inc., and a Nekter franchise partner. “I have been a franchisee with five locations throughout the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area – with two more on the way -- and have been blessed to be supported by an incredible Nekter development team. Our success has been built on simple ingredients: healthier food, great experiences for families, strong community ties, and franchisee satisfaction. Our brand includes an innovative and unique menu which empowers us to grow into multi-unit franchisees and be competitive. We continue to invest in new sites and are driven by the success we have enjoyed with the brand, which goes above and beyond to support us with our business model.”