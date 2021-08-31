Nékter Juice Bar Introduces Lineup of Pumpkin Beverages for Limited Time

With Pumpkin Spice season back in full swing, Nekter Juice Bar is raising industry standards once again with three, limited-time only specials that deliver on both magnificent flavor and exceptional nutritional benefits. Unlike other national juice bar or coffeehouse brands, Nekter uses only real ingredients that are packed with vital vitamins and essential minerals that help optimize immunity, energy and overall wellness. The three fall favorites include the Pumpkin Spice Smoothie, Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding and Pumpkin Superfood Oats, each available September 9 through November 24 at participating locations nationwide.

“As the brand that pioneered the modern and 100% authentic juice bar experience, Nekter Juice Bar isn’t going to compromise its industry-leading standards,” says Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer, Nekter Juice Bar. “Now with fall fast approaching and along with it, Pumpkin Spice season, our guests deserve only the best, real ingredients in our three delicious and craveable seasonal offerings.”

As one of nature’s most powerful fruits, pumpkins are low-calorie, loaded with fiber, protein, and antioxidants, and one of the best sources of beta carotene, Nekter’s fall specials include: