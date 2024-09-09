Nékter Juice Bar has launched one of its most dramatic lineups ever: “The Golden Trio” in celebration of the premiere of “The Golden Bachelorette,” which debuts Wednesday, September 18 (8 p.m.-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

The limited-time offerings include three new menu items: Spiced Golden Apple Smoothie, Golden Latte and Spiced Golden Apple Bowl, each inspired by the classic warmth and comfort of fall flavors for the perfect marriage of health and flavorful harmony. The three items will be available at Nékter Juice Bar’s nearly 250 locations across the country starting Monday September 16th until the end of the season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

In honor of the new season, Nékter Juice Bar will offer a Golden Discount of $2 off any Golden Trio item from September 18-22. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy “Golden Hour” specials all season long including buy-one-get-one free Golden Trio menu items every Wednesday.

Just as “The Golden Bachelorette” celebrates finding love at any age, Nékter Juice Bar’s Golden Trio embodies the idea that self-care can be both rewarding and delicious at any stage of life. Yet just like true love requires honesty and transparency, healthy eating demands ingredient-integrity. While other juice bar brands choose to include processed, unnecessary and unhealthful ingredients such as juice concentrates, flavored syrups, artificial flavors, frozen yogurt, or ice cream, Nékter Juice Bar’s menu of handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls and freshly made juices are made only with real, wholesome fruits and vegetables.

“Whether you’re embracing a new season of life or simply enjoying the moment, Nékter Juice Bar’s new Golden Trio offerings are created to be your perfect match,” said Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our Golden Trio is more than about great taste and nutrition; it’s about celebrating the beauty of balance and enjoying functional food that’s as good for your body as it is for your soul. It’s our love letter to our guests, inviting them to enjoy something special without any compromises.”

The Golden Trio: A Perfect Pairing of Flavor and Function

Nékter Juice Bar’s collaboration with “The Golden Bachelorette” is the ideal union of culture and well-being and savoring life’s most memorable experiences with a nutritious twist.

Spiced Golden Apple Smoothie: Love at first sip! This smoothie captures the quintessential flavors of fall, blending Nékter Juice Bar’s proprietary housemade cashew nutmilk with flame-roasted Fuji apple, pumpkin spice, vanilla protein, a golden turmeric cashew drizzle, and agave nectar.

Golden Latte: This healthy and delicious latte is a golden hour in a cup, combining the powerful benefits of turmeric, Nékter’s protein-rich cashew nutmilk, vanilla, pumpkin spice, and agave nectar.

Spiced Golden Apple Bowl: Reminiscent of fresh-baked apple in the comfort of a warm kitchen, the Spiced Golden Apple Bowl captures the soul of the season with every spoonful. The complex and compelling blend of Nékter’s housemade cashew nutmilk, flame-roasted Fuji apples, vanilla protein, pumpkin spice, dates, almond butter, hemp seed granola, fresh red and green apples, and a golden turmeric cashew drizzle, is like the feeling of breathing in the scents of cinnamon and spice on a crisp autumn day.