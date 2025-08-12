Nékter Juice Bar is reimagining modern wellness with the launch of a new lineup of cold-pressed juices and lifestyle-based bundles that reflect how people want to live and feel today. Moving beyond traditional cleanses, Nékter is offering a smarter, more flexible way to experience wellness and one that fits real life with a smart, more approachable solution: a modern lineup of 12-ounce, cold-pressed juices and Lifestyle Bundles designed to fit the way people live today.

More than a product update, this launch reflects Nékter’s commitment to evolve alongside its guests. Since 2010, the brand has stayed at the forefront of wellness by rejecting artificial ingredients, demanding transparency, and delivering flavor-forward, nutrient-rich blends across its entire menu of freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, protein waffles, and healthy snacks. This new chapter cements Nékter’s role as a trailblazer for accessible, modern wellness.

“Forget the rules, forget the deprivation: this is wellness your way,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nékter Juice Bar. “This launch marks a pivotal moment not just for Nékter Juice Bar, but for the wellness industry as a whole. People want wellness that works for their lives, not rules, restrictions or unrealistic routines. With our new cold-pressed juices and Lifestyle Bundles, we’re giving our guests a smarter, more sustainable way to feel their best every day. It’s wellness made simple, functional and truly accessible.”

New Lineup. Real Benefits. Total Flexibility.

The new cold-pressed juices and Lifestyle Bundles are made with fresh, functional ingredients and are never pasteurized. Each juice supports a targeted wellness benefit like immunity, energy, digestion, or recovery without requiring the commitment of a full-day cleanse.

With grab-and-go convenience, affordable pricing and targeted nutritional benefits, optimal wellness is now as close as the nearest Nékter Juice Bar or the home refrigerator for freshness on the go. The new cold-pressed juices include:

The Glow : Radiance from the inside out with a blend of cucumber, orange, pineapple, spinach, kale and cilantro.

: Radiance from the inside out with a blend of cucumber, orange, pineapple, spinach, kale and cilantro. The Defense : Immune support you can taste with apple, cucumber, lemon, parsley, spinach, ginger and probiotics.

: Immune support you can taste with apple, cucumber, lemon, parsley, spinach, ginger and probiotics. The Full Reset : Restore gut health for a total body reset with a simple yet powerful blend of celery, lemon and spearmint.

: Restore gut health for a total body reset with a simple yet powerful blend of celery, lemon and spearmint. The Day After : With coconut water, pineapple, agave nectar, lemon and spirulina, this is the ultimate bounce-back juice.

: With coconut water, pineapple, agave nectar, lemon and spirulina, this is the ultimate bounce-back juice. The Remedy: A healing blend of apple, cucumber, lemon, ginger, spinach, parsley, and prebiotics.

A healing blend of apple, cucumber, lemon, ginger, spinach, parsley, and prebiotics. The Happy Belly: Those looking to bounce back after an indulgence, this digestion-boosting blend includes lemon, strawberry, agave, prebiotics, and probiotics.

The Lifestyle Bundles are pre-packed in reusable totes or available for custom build-outs and include: