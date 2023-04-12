Nekter Juice Bar Nears Milestone 200th Location

Nekter Juice Bar had an exceptionally fruitful year in 2022 that continued into the first quarter of 2023 by expanding coast-to-coast into more than 30 new markets. Now as the brand approaches the opening of its 200th U.S. location, Nekter Juice Bar will bring its delicious and nutritious menu offerings to even more communities from California to Maryland, Arkansas to South Dakota, and Illinois to Tennessee in the next few years.

Along the way, the thriving healthy lifestyle brand has maintained one of the top Average Store Sales in the industry at $1,032,632 Top Quartile Average Sales per the brand's 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document and will soon announce several new inspired menu offerings and exciting menu and marketing collaborations with likeminded national brands.

The markets where new locations are already open or in development include:

· Flagstaff, Arizona

· Bentonville, Arkansas

· Bakersfield, Chula Vista, Oxnard, Palm Springs and San Jose, California

· Meridian, Idaho

· Chicago, Illinois

· Valparaiso, Indiana

· Dubuque, Iowa

· Gambris, Maryland

· St. Louis, Missouri

· Bozeman, Montana

· Wayne, New Jersey

· Albuquerque, New Mexico

· Edmond and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

· Sioux Falls, South Dakota

· Nashville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee

· Adeline, Texas

· Kirkland and Tacoma, Washington

· Riverton, Utah

· Virginia Beach, Virginia

While Nekter is selling out territories such as Maricopa County, Arizona, the brand also seeks to ramp up non-traditional locations, opening in several Kowalski's Markets in Minnesota and on campus at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. Recently, Nekter has opened several ghost kitchens in Redwood City, California, Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

“With our continuous focus on providing a healthier alternative to fast food and other unhealthy options even within our own juice bar category, Nekter Juice Bar has become a favorite of health-conscious consumers across the country,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nekter Juice Bar. “Our mission is to make healthy living accessible and enjoyable for everyone and our steady expansion is a critical step in achieving that goal.”

Since its founding in 2010 in Southern California, Nekter Juice Bar has offered a wide range of fresh and nutrient dense juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks all made with fresh, whole ingredients and without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. With new locations all across the map, Schulze is proud to be at the forefront of the movement and bringing authenticity and ingredient