Nékter Juice Bar, an award-winning modern juice bar concept, is expanding in Texas with the opening of its latest location in The Woodlands. The new Nékter is situated at Creekside Park West (26435 Kuykendahl Rd, Suite 850) and will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 22, 2025. During the event, guests can enjoy Superfood Smoothies and Juices for just $6 from 10 AM to 2 PM*.

Local franchise owners David and Kristin Herring will be leading the Creekside Park Juice Bar. Kristin has spent the last 25 years working in the utility industry, while David previously worked in the energy and foreign trade sectors before becoming a stay-at-home dad to their two children.

“After our youngest child turned 15, my wife, Kristin, suggested that we open a Nékter Juice Bar in Creekside Park. We then spent the next 18 months working to turn that idea into reality.” David Herring, co-owner of the Creekside Park Nékter Juice Bar, expressed, ‘We are excited about the opportunity to offer nutritious and delicious bowls, juices, and smoothies to the community.”

Nékter Juice Bar provides a variety of options including smoothies, juices, and cleanses. In addition, customers can customize their own acai bowls by selecting a base, granola, and various toppings. This allows guests to create nutrient-packed meals tailored to their health goals and lifestyles.

“What we love about the brand is that what’s on the menu is exactly what you get. There are no added sugars or preservatives; everything is natural and delicious. Our customers will definitely notice the difference in taste,” said Kristin Herring, co-owner of the Creekside Park Nékter Juice Bar.

The February 22 Creekside Park Nékter Juice Bar grand opening will also feature 6-Day Celery Detox and 1-Day Classic Detox cleanses for only $35!*. Additionally, guests will have the chance to enter hourly raffles from 10 AM to 2 PM for a chance to win Free Nékter Juice Bar for 3 Months* and more exciting prizes.

The Creekside Park Nékter is 1,200 sq. ft. and is located by the Creekside Park West green area near Cinepolis where guests can enjoy a covered patio area, the location also offers in-store seating, free wifi and third-party delivery with Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. The Juice Bar will be open from 7 AM- 7 PM on weekdays and from 8 AM to 6 PM on weekends.

*The $6 Superfood Smoothies & Juices will only be available at the Creekside Park West location on

2/22/25 from 10 AM-2 PM only. Small Size & Select Menu items only. Does not cover boosts.

*The $35 cleanses will be available from 10 AM-2 PM only while supplies last.

*Free Nékter for Three Months equals to one small free smoothie, juice or acai bowl – once a week for 12

weeks and can only be redeemed at the Creekside Park West location.