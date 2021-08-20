Nékter Juice Bar Opens Two Stores in El Paso, Texas

Nékter Juice Bar, the pioneering leader of the modern and 100% authentic juice bar experience with more than 170 U.S. locations, has opened its first two restaurants in the “Sun City” of El Paso, Texas. The first opened recently at West Towne Marketplace, and the second celebrated its grand opening at Zaragoza Grove on Saturday, August 21, with 16-ounce, fresh juices and Superfood Smoothies for just $1.00. Both restaurants are locally owned and operated by franchisees Maurcio and Linda Camillo, native El Pasoans.

The Zaragoza Grove restaurant is also the first Nékter Juice Bar in the country to feature a walk-up window allowing for easy and convenient ordering and pick-up for its guests in “Sun City.” Nékter is currently piloting the program and will soon open more restaurants with walk-up windows in Chicago and Southern California.

For El Pasoans new to the Nekter brand, now is an especially beneficial time to enjoy the brand’s new offerings, which double down on immunity, functionality and flavor. In early June, Nekter introduced a brand new, protein-rich breakfast smoothie, the PB Mocha Smoothie, and two new refreshing fresh juices, Celery Aide and Recovery, each crafted for optimal health benefits with powerful nutrients and antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to help boost the immune system. All three are permanent additions to the menu.

To beat the heat this summer, locals may also want to try several limited-time specials including two new delicious and satisfying plant-based bowls, the Tropical Citrus Bowl and the Pineapple Coconut Bowl, or the wildly popular, nutrient-dense, refreshing and “heart-happy” Watermelon Berry Smoothie and Watermelon Cooler Juice. These seasonal specials are available now until September 9.

“We love Nékter!” says Maurcio Camillo, who along with his wife Linda, was introduced to the brand while traveling in other parts of the country. “Unfortunately, El Paso was sorely lacking in a truly authentic juice bar experience, where ingredient integrity and real, fresh ingredients were at the root of the menu. So many other brands hide unnecessary processed ingredients, added sugars and fats, with bases like frozen yogurt instead of the delicious freshly made cashew milk that we use at Nékter Juice Bar. When you come to Nékter, you know that you are getting the real thing, something that will help boost immunity, energy and overall wellness.”

Hours of operation for the West Towne Marketplace Nékter are 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, while operating hours for the Zaragoza Grove location are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.