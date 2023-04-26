Nekter Juice Bar Partners with Makeup Brand Too Faced to Release New Smoothie

Nékter Juice Bar, America's leading authentically fresh and healthy juice bar experience, and Too Faced, the serious makeup brand that knows how to have fun, have partnered to create a limited-edition smoothie that will be available at participating Nékter locations across the country during the month of May.

The Nékter x Too Faced Smoothie is a pink and refreshing tropical, fruity blend of Nékter’s signature ingredients: pitaya, strawberries, pineapple, dates, hemp hearts, agave, and Nékter’s housemade cashew nut milk. The ingredients combine to create a delicious treat that helps guests feel good from the inside out with antioxidants, essential minerals, vitamins, and enzymes.

“With this collaboration, Nékter Juice Bar and Too Faced hope to encourage a fun and energetic start to your day,” says Alexis Schulze, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “As a brand that empowers women to express themselves, Too Faced is just the ideal partner to collaborate with on a new smoothie that helps our guests face each day with fresh, wholesome and nutrient-rich ingredients.”

Founded in 1998, Too Faced is one of the world’s leading cosmetics brand, known for its cruelty-free, best-selling and cult-status products like Better Than Sex Mascara, Lip Injection Lip Gloss, and most recently, Born This Way Healthy Glow Skin Tint.

”We are thrilled to partner with Nékter on this pink and delicious smoothie that is the perfect addition to your daily morning routine,” says Tara Simon, Global Brand President, Too Faced. “We know customers will love its taste and the way it makes you feel, the same way we hope our cosmetics make them feel: empowered, confident and ready to start their day!”

The smoothie will be available in 16-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce sizes.