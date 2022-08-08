Nékter Juice Bar Promotes Jon Asher to CMO

Nékter Juice Bar, the pioneering leader of the modern and 100% authentic juice bar experience with 170 locations across the U.S., today announced that Jon Asher has been promoted to serve as the brand’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Asher joined Nékter Juice Bar in 2015 as director of digital marketing and has been responsible for leading a successful rebranding effort, evolving the brand towards omnichannel marketing, and transitioning its loyalty program from punch cards to a pioneering mobile app with more than 1 million members.

As CMO, Asher will lead brand development and marketing, brand partnerships, franchise marketing, technology enhancement and innovation, menu innovation, and product development. His core focus will be to ensure a fresh, frictionless and fun omnichannel marketing experience across all customer touchpoints in-store, online and out-of-home (OOH).

“Jon is one of the most gifted digital marketers in the industry whose creativity and ingenuity has positioned Nékter Juice Bar as one of the industry’s top success stories,” says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “With deep and proven digital marketing expertise and a keen sense of innovation, he continues to be a key reason for Nékter’s continued success and expansion across the country.”

A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley, Asher started his career as an aerospace analyst before earning an MBA and serving in various marketing roles in the biotech, automotive, and outdoor equipment industries.

“It’s true,” says Asher, “that I began my career days counting beans at an aerospace company and today I am promoting the benefits of a plant-based menu at Nékter Juice Bar. Seriously however, I get to come to work every day, work with people that I respect and enjoy, and work with a company that is helping make a healthy lifestyle accessible and affordable in communities around the country. It doesn’t get much better than that!”