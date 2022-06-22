Nekter Juice Bar Reaches Several Sales Milestones

Nekter Juice Bar today announced several record-setting sales milestones including its top 25% franchised stores reporting average gross sales of more than $1 million in 2021, its top performing franchise location surpassing $1.5 million in sales in 2021, and achieving 24 calendar months of total systemwide growth despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic.

“During the past five years, systemwide revenues at Nekter Juice Bar have almost doubled and we don’t see that trend slowing any time soon,” says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nekter Juice Bar. “In fact, not only did our franchise partners enjoy a tremendous year in 2021, total systemwide sales are already up 20% in the first six months of 2022.”

According to Schulze, multiple factors are behind Nekter’s continued success including enhanced systems and efficiencies both at the store and corporate levels, an efficient and systematic labor program, and a continued focus on maximizing its digital initiatives to simplify and amplify both the brand’s operations and guest experience. These initiatives also continue to bolster and support Nekter’s expansion across the country as the healthy lifestyle restaurant brand prepares to celebrate passing the 200-store mark by the end of 2022.

Most importantly, Nekter continues to deliver on its promise of transparency and ingredient-integrity across its menu of freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a wide selection of healthy snacks and functional nutrition shots. Nekter’s menu has never and will never include hidden fillers, unnecessary or refined sugars, processed ingredients, artificial flavors.

Nekter continues to seek qualified franchise partners, including single-unit, multi-unit and multi-brand operators, who will benefit from one of the healthiest revenues in the industry, a low initial investment, competitive franchise fees, exceptional support from an experienced team, and robust loyalty program which now boasts more than 1 million guests. Veterans will also benefit from a 15% reduction in franchise fees among other incentives.