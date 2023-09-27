Nekter Juice Bar Releases New Items Inspired by Halloween

It’s the spookiest season of the year and Nékter Juice Bar wants to haunt guest cravings with three new Spooktacular menu offerings. Sure to cast a spell on everyone’s taste buds, the new Frankenstein Smoothie, Smoothie of Darkness and Vampire Bowl will appear at participating Nékter Juice Bars across the country on October 2 and disappear on October 31. As an added treat, kids under age 18 wearing their favorite costumes will receive 50% off their order of one superfood smoothie or acai bowl on Halloween!

Each with its own ghoulish twist, the three new limited-time specials deliver a formidable amount of nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to help keep the creepy-crawlies away. All are handcrafted and freshly made with real, functional ingredients and are designed to optimize overall health and wellness, boost immunity, increase energy, detoxify and recover after running from ghouls and goblins.

The Frankenstein Smoothie pays homage to everyone’s favorite classic monster with a blend of Nékter’s Housemade Cashew Nutmilk, Spinach, Protein, Chocolate Cashew Drizzle, Peanut Butter, Dates, Bananas, and Agave. Ideal source of protein with 22 grams, iron, potassium, and Vitamins A, K and C.

The Smoothie of Darkness is a devilish concoction of Nékter’s homemade Cashew Nutmilk, Chocolate Cashew Drizzle, Cocoa Powder, Protein, Peanut Butter, Dates, Bananas, Cacao Nibs, and Agave. This wicked brew is a terrific source of protein with 18 grams, fiber, iron, potassium, and Vitamin C.

Guests can sink their teeth into the new Vampire Bowl, a restorative elixir of Pitaya, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Flakes, and Coconut Water, and topped with Hempseed Granola, fresh Strawberries and Blueberries, and Housemade Strawberry Chia Jam. Guests will benefit from this bewitching bowl with its heaps of Vitamin C, Fiber, Antioxidants, and 18 grams of Protein.

Nékter fans looking to add a little Hocus Pocus into their Spooky Season this year can visit NékterJuiceBar.com to learn more about the new menu offerings, which are available to order through Nékter’s mobile rewards app.