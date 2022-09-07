Nekter Juice Bar Releases Pumpkin Lineup

For Pumpkin Spice lovers who prefer delicious, healthy and affordable options made with real pumpkin, Nekter Juice Bar has four fresh options. Guests can “Pick the Pumpkin” that lets them indulge in the fall’s iconic flavor while also supporting their individual journeys to wellness. As part of the national juice bar brand’s always fresh, wholesome and functional menu, guests can choose among four, freshly made, low-calorie, low-fat offerings including the Pumpkin Spice Smoothie, Pumpkin Almond Bowl, Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding, and Pumpkin Superfood Oats.

From its humble beginnings in 2010 with one location in Southern California to its status now as a truly nationwide healthy and authentic juice bar experience, Nekter Juice Bar offers freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls and other healthy snacks that meet the needs of today’s more health-conscious consumer, who is increasingly turning to plant-based foods and beverages to boost overall wellness.

“While we all crave indulgences, especially now with the arrival of Pumpkin Spice season, we wanted to offer our guests a healthier alternative to enjoy fall’s favorite flavor,” says Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer, Nekter Juice Bar. “With our four, craveable Pumpkin Spice menu items, guests not only feed their cravings, but they are also helping to build immunity and increase energy without highly processed or unnecessary ingredients. Pumpkin offers so many incredible benefits which is why we make our Pumpkin Spice specials with real pumpkin -- not syrups or artificial flavors.”

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie is an energizing blend of pumpkin puree, bananas, dates, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, agave, and housemade cashew nutmilk. Loaded with fiber, potassium, iron and vitamins A and E, this smoothie will jumpstart mornings deliciously.

Pumpkin Almond Bowl: a new, savory spin featuring a seasonal layer of Pumpkin Mousse made with housemade cashew nutmilk, almond butter, vanilla, Pumpkin Spice, bananas, and agave, and topped with hemp granola, diced red apples, pepitas and a dash of Pumpkin Spice. High in Vitamin A and potassium, and a terrific source of fiber, iron, Vitamin E.

Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding: a new take on a classic with layers of vanilla chia pudding made with cashews, dates, chia seeds, agave and housemade pumpkin mousse topped with hemp granola and a dash of pumpkin spice. Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, and an excellent source of fiber, Vitamins A and B, protein and antioxidants.

Pumpkin Mousse Oats (at participating locations): served warm for crisp fall days and offering a savory, high-fiber, high-protein blend of steel cut oats, housemade pumpkin mousse and topped with diced red apples, cashews, pepitas, Pumpkin Spice Agave, and Pumpkin Spice.

Nekter’s Pumpkin Spice offerings will be available at participating locations across the country from Thursday, September 8, through Thursday, December 1, 2022. Currently Nekter has 180 locations across the country and is on track to open its 200th location before the end of the year.