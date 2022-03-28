Nekter Juice Bar Rolls Out PB&J and 'Nekter Freshers' Lineups for Spring

Nekter Juice Bar, the next-generation juice bar experience that offers a delicious, authentic and ingredient-centric menu of freshly crafted juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls and more, starts the spring season with a fresh and healthier take on PB&J and new line of refreshing “Nekter Freshers.”

Nekter’s new PB&J Trio features a PB&J Bowl, PB&J Smoothie and PB&J Chia Parfait, each with a better-for-you twist on one of America’s longtime favorite flavor combinations. By combining the flavors of natural peanut butter with Nekter’s cashew milk made in-store daily and its new housemade strawberry chia jam, Nekter has been able to capture the flavors and benefits that Americans know and love while removing highly processed ingredients, fillers and artificial flavors.

The PB&J Trio will launch on National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2 when Nekter’s Rewards members have the exclusive opportunity to order the new items on Nekter’s app. On April 7, all guests will be able to order the offerings in-store or through the app.

Nekter Freshers are a fresh, healthier take on today’s more common and traditional iced beverages. They start with a blend of certified organic and non-GMO teas or limeade and add in slices of fresh lemon, orange, or strawberry. Featuring a Strawberry Green Tea, Mandarin Cardamom Tea and a Pitaya Passion Limeade, Nekter Freshers are a low-calorie, hydrating, and flavorful option for all of Nekter’s loyal fans.

Like all of Nekter’s menu items, the PB&J Trio and the Nekter Freshers are made-to-order and contain no artificial flavors, hidden fillers, or unnecessary ingredients for maximum nutritional impact and benefit. All of the new items will be available for a limited time only until June 1, 2022.

“Spring is always a fantastic time for us at Nekter Juice Bar with all the seasonal veggies and fruits coming to bloom,” says Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer of Nekter Juice Bar. “This year, we have really enjoyed unleashing our team’s creativity around our new Nekter Freshers while celebrating PB&J, a mainstay in American kitchens for decades, by making them the Nekter way.”

The PB&J Trio includes:

PB&J Smoothie: Features a layer of homemade Strawberry Chia Jam and creamy Salted Peanut Butter making it the perfect option for guests craving something savory and naturally sweet. Additional ingredients include Nekter’s housemade Cashew Nutmilk, Banana, Dates, and Agave. With 21 grams of protein, and excellent source of fiber, manganese and copper, the PB&J Smoothie has a tinge of satisfying tartness to jumpstart the day or afternoon.

PB&J Bowl: Rich and delicious, the PB&J Bowl sandwiches a layer of Peanut Butter Chia Pudding between Peanut Butter Protein Granola, fresh Strawberries, Nekter’s new housemade Strawberry Chia Jam and a scoop of Salted Peanut Butter. This rich and creamy take on PB&J offers 30 grams of protein and an ample supply of fiber, manganese, copper and Vitamins C and B-3.

PB&J Chia Parfait: Features a layer of housemade Strawberry Chia Jam topped with Peanut Butter Chia pudding and Peanut Butter Granola. Loaded with fiber and 18 grams of protein.

The three Nekter Freshers include:

Strawberry Green Tea: An ideal light and refreshing morning or afternoon pick-me-up, this freshly made and unsweetened tea features Green Tea, Orange Blossom, Mint and fresh strawberries.

Mandarin Cardamom Tea: An earthy tea with delicious notes of citrus, the low-calorie tea is a blend of Black Tea, natural Sugarcane, Orange, Cardamom, Turmeric, Apricot Kernel Oil, Coriander, Tangerine, Mandarin, Tea Essence, and fresh Orange Slices.

Pitaya Passion Limeade: Like spring in a cup, this citrusy limeade is a perfectly balanced combination of Lime Juice, Dragon Fruit, Turmeric, and fresh Lemon Slices.